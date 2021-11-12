Aggies On Upset Alert? Game Predictions For No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

Heading towards the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford and face the Ole Miss Rebels, and second-year coach Lane Kiffin

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies will face a Rebels squad that boasts one arguably the most dangerous offensive attack in the SEC

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Ole Miss with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Rebels' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Oxford to take on the Rebels at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Lane Kiffin has developed something good in Oxford, and they play well in front of their home crowd. Texas A&M, on the other hand, is also riding high on a four-game win streak. However, the Aggies have also only played one true road game -- against Missouri.

Their other two trips away from College Station were at neutral sites, and they did not play their best football in those matchups. They have not faced an environment like Vaught-Hemmingway will be on Saturday night. If the Rebels were relatively healthy, I think it's an easy call, but as it stands, they are not.

I do think the Rebels pull it out, however.

Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 30

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

This could be the best matchup of the weekend. Texas A&M's no-nonsense defense against Ole Miss' high-tempo offense? Sign me up.

The Aggies are going to have to trust QB Zach Calzada's passing. Over the past two weeks, he's been stable, but the team has relied heavily on its ground game. The Rebels are likely prepping for that.

Should QB Matt Corral be at full strength, this could be one of those back and forth matchups. Corral, however, hasn't practiced all week. It's hard to say he's playing at 100 percent, meaning A&M should improve to 8-2 without much concern.

Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 24

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Will the up-tempo and high-scoring offense of Ole Miss force A&M’s hand early? Or will the Aggies control the game with their defense and running attack? That will be the narrative on Saturday in what I think will be an extremely close game.

Look for the A&M defense to get a key stop or turnover late in the game to seal the deal.



Texas A&M 28, Ole Miss 24

