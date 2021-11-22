SEC Power Rankings: How Do Teams Stack Up For Rivalry Week?

Rivalry Week is upon us, with SEC squads engaged in instate and other regional matchups this Thanksgiving weekend. The Iron Bowl (Alabama-Auburn) and Egg Bowl (Ole Miss-Mississippi State) are the two highlights, as the league closes out the regular season.

Even though not much is on the table this week, Auburn and Mississippi State would love to play spoiler against the higher-ranked instate rivals.

Eleven conference teams are already bowl eligible, with LSU and Florida needing a win to do the same. Coach Ed Orgeron closes out his Baton Rouge tenure with Texas A&M visiting, while the Dan Mullen-less Gators have a date with Florida State.

The league could also have as many as five teams get to 10 victories depending on strong finishes.

Georgia and Alabama are set for the SEC Championship on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

1. Georgia (11-0, 8-0): Dawgs in CFP no matter what.Iron

2. Alabama (10-1, 6-1): Will the Tide still be second in next CFP rankings?

3. Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2): Lane Kiffin will have his choice of job, but does staying make most sense?

4. Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3): A rare 10-win season still in play for Aggies.

5. Kentucky (8-3, 5-3): Does Mark Stoops have eyes for Florida?

6. Arkansas (7-4, 3-4): Put a legit scare into Alabama.

7. Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3): Can make a serious statement by winning Egg Bowl.

8. Auburn (6-5, 3-4): Iron Bowl up next for squad limping to finish.

9. Missouri (6-5, 3-4): Tigers quietly put together solid campaign.

10. Tennessee (6-5, 3-4): Clinch a winning season with Vandy layup coming.

11. South Carolina (6-5, 3-5): Clinched bowl before finishing with Clemson.

12. LSU (5-6, 2-5): Aggies coming to town for Coach O finale.

13. Florida (5-6, 2-6): Will new coach be in place for early signing period?

14. Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7): One week left.