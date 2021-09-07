SEC Power Rankings: Where does league stand after Week 1?

Alabama and Georgia claim big wins, LSU falters in openers.

Power Ranking the most powerful conference in the land is no easy task in itself, but we decided to make it harder. We included SEC transfers Oklahoma and Texas in our debut set and for the season. Sure, we don’t know when the Sooners or Longhorns will exactly join, might as well start sizing them up against their future league brothers.

We’ll be back every week.

1. Alabama (1-0): Bryce Young tosses four TDs in record-setting debut. Sark, who?

2. Georgia (1-0): Dawgs made biggest statement of the weekend by smothering Clemson.

3. Texas A&M (1-0): The Haynes King Era launched plenty of mistakes … and 31-point win.

4. Florida (1-0): Gators never threatened against FAU, and new QB Emory Jones showed flashes.

5. Oklahoma (1-0): Tulane actually had the ball with chance to take the lead late in the fourth.

6. Texas (1-0): Sark, here! Solid gameplan featured Bijan Robinson for solid win over solid foe.

7. Ole Miss (1-0): Lane Kiffin sits opener out and Rebels don’t miss a beat. Was that a defense?

8. LSU (0-1): Coach O’s return to SoCal didn’t go as planned. Lots of hole for Tigers to plug.

9. Auburn (1-0): Bryan Harsin wins debut on the plains in smashing fashion behind Bo Nix.

10. Kentucky (1-0): Transfer QB Will Levis dazzles in his first game for Wildcats.

11. Missouri (1-0): Unconvincing 10-point win over Central Michigan.

12. Mississippi State (1-0): Mad four-quarter rally needed for the Pirate’s Bulldogs to escape LA Tech upset bid.

13. Arkansas (1-0): Hands full with Rice for three quarters had Fayetteville natives restless.

14. Tennessee (1-0): Separated from Bowling Green in the second half in Josh Heupel’s first game.

15. South Carolina (1-0): Grad-assistant-turned-starting QB Zeb Noland led blowout.

16. Vanderbilt (0-1): Losing to FCS school in Clark Lea’s coaching debut not a good look.