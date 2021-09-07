Aggies Add Key Defensive Player Prior To Colorado

Texas A&M will have Michael Clemons back on the field for their matchup with the Buffaloes

COLLEGE STATION -- Well, at least Texas A&M's defensive front will be three-quarters of the way back instead of just half the way.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that senior defensive end Micheal Clemons would return to the starting lineup on Saturday in Denver. The No. 6 Aggies are set to take on former Big 12 rival Colorado at Empower Field.

When asked about defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, Fisher said that he would not attend the game. Both players were arrested this offseason and currently are undergoing legal matters with the university before returning to the team.

Neither player was active in the team's 41-10 victory over Kent State Saturday night. Fisher also did not give a timetable on when Jackson could return.

With Jackson and Clemons out, Adarious Jones and Tyree Johnson filled in for the two defenders, respectively on the starting lineup. Isaiah Raikes. Dallas Walker IV, freshmen Shemar Turner and Jahzion Harris also saw reps during the team's second half, with Turner recording his first career sack.

Clemons, 24, enters his sixth season with the 12th Man and has been a vital piece of the front seven under the direction of coordinator Mike Elko. During his time, he's played in 29 for the Aggies, recording 61 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Clemons was arrested a week before the start of the season due to a multitude of charges: including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession, and driving with an invalid license. He was released the following day on an $11,400 bond, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Jackson, who was arrested early last month on a charge of a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, was released from the Brazos County Jail on $22,000 bond. He returned to practice later last month.

Last season as a freshman, Jackson played in all 10 games of the Aggies' 9-1 season in College Station. He was expected to see first-team reps as the team's nose tackle following the departure of Bobby Brown II to the NFL.

The Aggies are expected to leave Thursday for Colorado before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

