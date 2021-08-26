A&M Adds Mountain West Opponent To Football Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies are welcoming another set of Aggies to Kyle Field four years down the line. The Utah State Aggies will visit College Station in a nonconference game on Sept. 6, 2025.

According to FBSchedules.com, A&M will pay Utah State a $1.65 million guarantee. The two programs have met only one time before, with Texas A&M winning 38-30 A&M at Kyle Field in 2009.

A&M's 2025 nonconference schedule is once again complete. The other three games, as currently set, are the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 at Kyle Field (season opener), at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 13 and the Tarleton State Texans on Nov. 22 at Kyle Field.

A&M moved the previously-scheduled 2025 Arkansas State game to 2027.

The question remains, however, with Oklahoma and Texas almost certainly being members of the SEC by 2025, how those additions impact the overall SEC schedule and nonconference games.

There are a several noteworthy nonconference opponents on A&M's schedule in the coming seasons. A&M plays host ACC powerhouse Miami in 2022 and Notre Dame in 2024. The Aggies also have home-and-home series with the Pac-12 opponent Arizona State (2026-27) and ACC foe Louisville (2028-29).

