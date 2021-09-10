Staff Predictions: Can Texas A&M Handle The Colorado Altitude?

The Texas A&M Aggies hope to keep the winning streak alive for another afternoon in Denver against Colorado

Texas A&M has high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind Jimbo Fisher. To do that, they must win early.

Although not the biggest test of the year, a game at Empower Field in Mile High against Colorado is going to be challenging. The last time these two met was in 2009 when the Aggies fell flat in Boulder late, accepting a 35-34 loss.

Can they get off to the right start with their regular-season slate?

Earlier today, we gave you a look at Colorado as a whole, followed by Buffalo players on both sides of the ball that all fans should keep a close eye on.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when A&M heads out west to Denver against Colorado.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Buffaloes really struggled in their Alamo Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns last season, though it was not entirely indicative of their talent overall. Moreover, the trip to Denver, thanks partly to the elevation, will be difficult for the Aggies.

That said, Jimbo Fisher's team will be the most talented team on the field here. I also believe Haynes King will have a much more polished and controlled outing than in the opener.

Aggies win going away after a tough first half of play, moving to 2-0 on the year.

Texas A&M 41, Colorado 16

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

This is going to be a telling game under center. The Buffaloes are returning nine starters, and 10 total players with starts in 2020. The defense will be a year older, looking to allow less than 400 yards of offense on the day.

Haynes King has to be better. three turnovers against a Pac-12 defense is going to lead to a loss. The good news is that the freshman has built a nice rapport with Ainias Smith as the new No. 1, and Caleb Chapman might benefit from the high altitude as a vertical option.

If all else fails, trust the run game of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. A strong first half should solidify a 2-0 start in Mile High.

Texas A&M 34, Colorado 17

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

In almost every way, this should be a “trap game” for the Aggies. It’s technically a neutral site game, but for all practical purposes, it’s a home game for the Buffaloes, being played at Mile High in Denver. Last season under first-year head coach Karl Dorrell Colorado had zero expectations. All they did was go 4-2 in a COVID-shortened Pac-12 season, and play in just their second bowl game since 2007.

A&M should win this one handily, but I would not be surprised at all if it’s another slow start and close game at the half.

Texas A&M 38, Colorado 16

Art Garcia - Editor

The Aggies exorcise the ghosts of 1995 and trample the Buffs. Haynes King cuts down on the miscues, Wrecking Crew flies to the ball in the mile-high air, and Texas A&M rolls.

Texas A&M 45, Colorado 17



