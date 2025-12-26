With the conclusion of Texas A&M's 2025 football season, another player has entered the transfer portal after spending four seasons with the Aggies. Theo Melin Öhrström has entered the portal, Pete Nakos reported.

By entering the transfer portal, Melin Öhrström will have one year of eligibility remaining as he is about to enter his fifth season as a redshirt senior. After committing to the Aggies in 2021, Melin Öhrström plans to find a new home for his last season of collegiate football.

The tight ends room was not targeted much all season as three players combined for 43 receptions on the 2025 season.

Melin Öhrström's Impact On The Aggies

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith (22) celebrates with tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Melin Öhrström, the former four-star recruit, has spent three seasons with the Aggies, although he redshirted his first season. In 2022, Melin Öhrström saw the field in wins over UMass and LSU, although he was not targeted at all in those games.

During the 2023 season, Melin Öhrström appeared in 12 games and started in two games, including the Aggies bowl game against Oklahoma State, yet he once again had no receptions after two seasons with the Aggies.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Melin Öhrström finally became a factor for the Aggies' offense as he ended the season with 10 receptions for 184 yards. His first reception of the season and of his career came against McNeese, where he had one reception for nine yards.

His first multiple-reception game came late in the season against New Mexico State, where he had five receptions for a career-high 111 yards. Melin Öhrström was also able to cash in for the Aggies twice, as he had touchdowns against Florida and Bowling Green.

This season, Melin Öhrström had 19 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown coming in the Aggies' season opener against UTSA. Melin Öhrström only had four games this season without recording a reception.

Melin Öhrström averaged 8.8 yards per reception this season as the 6'6 player can play a mean offense due to his height advantage. After finding the endzone in the first game against UTSA and never finding it again, Melin Öhrström will enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new program for what should be the final season of his collegiate football career.

With Melin Öhrström entering the transfer portal as a go-to tight end target, as he tied in receptions with Nate Boerkircher with 19, the Aggies will need to find a couple of strong tight ends to rebuild that room.