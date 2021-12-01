Is Texas A&M Still Ranked In College Football Playoff Poll?

Texas A&M's quest for a New Year's Six Bowl game is over. Can they still make a New Year's Day game?

A&M moved down 10 spots from No. 15 to No.25 in the fourth installment of College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. The Aggies (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will await the outcome of conference championship weekend to see which bowl game they will head towards to close out 2021.

The Aggies are coming off a 27-24 loss on the road to LSU. With 20 seconds remaining, LSU QB Max Johnson connected with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard TD to take the lead. A&M QB Zach Calzada tried to connect with wide receiver Moose Muhammad III to keep the drive alive late, but a dropped passed sealed A&M's fate.

“They all hurt,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher of losing close. “They all hurt when you don’t have success. We played hard. We just came up short.”

With the win, LSU improved to 6-6 on the season, allowing former coach Ed Orgeron to finish the year .500 and become bowl eligible. Assistant coach Brad Davis will act as the interim coach for the bowl game.

The four-team playoff entering championship weekend is currently topped by Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and Cincinnati. Oklahoma State and Notre Dame come in as No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, while Ohio State moves from No. 2 to No. 7.

A&M was one of six teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs remained at No. 1, while Alabama remains at No. 3 after a four-overtime win against Auburn. Ole Miss moves from No. 9 to No.8 following its win over Mississippi State while Arkansas improves to No. 22 Kentucky enters the ranks for the first time at No.23

The Aggies remain one of three teams from the state of Texas to be ranked Tuesday evening as well. Baylor, which beat Texas Tech on Saturday, but moved down to No. 9. Houston, which took care of business against UConn, moves from No. 24 to No. 21.

Both Baylor and Houston have the chance to win their respective conferences. The Bears will face Oklahoma State in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship at 11 am on Saturday. The Cougars will face Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium at 3 pm

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here