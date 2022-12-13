Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Delcares For NFL Draft

Antonio Johnson made an impact for three seasons in Texas A&M's secondary. He'll look to make the same impact at the next level.

Johnson officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his final two years of eligibility. He is projected to be a late-first to early second-round pick.

"To Aggies fans, I see you for welcoming me and my family since day 1," Johnson wrote. "Kyle Field on game days is the best place in college football and that's because of you. I want to thank my mentors: Kewan Rodgers, Deveon Stiff, Obino Coley, Kevin Riggs, Coach [Mike] Elko, Coach [DJ] Durkin and Coach Crow.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Johnson, a native of East St.Louis, Illi., became an immediate contributor for the Aggies after his arrival in 2020. Playing both safety and nickel defender, Johnson would replace Devin Morris in Week 10's matchup against Tennessee and retained the starting job until Texas A&M's season-finale victory over No. 5 LSU last November.

In 25 career games, Johnson totaled 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles two sacks, and an interception. Last season, he posted a career-best 79 stops and eight tackles for loss in 12 games.

The Aggies' secondary was a staple under Elko and later Durkin during Johnson's time in College Station. Last season, Texas A&M ranked 17th nationally in coverage, holding opponents to 192.7 yards per game and allowing 13 touchdowns. This past year, the Aggies led the nation in pass defense, allowing 156.2 yards per game and 15 total touchdowns through the air.

Johnson is the third prominent name to enter the draft from Texas A&M. Last week, running back Devon Achane and cornerback Jaylon Jones both announced their intent to forgo their senior seasons and make the jump to the pros.

The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) will not play in a bowl game for the second consecutive season and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

