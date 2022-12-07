Aggies DB Antonio Johnson Makes PFF's All-SEC Team

The Texas A&M Aggies finished 5-7 this season, and things on the field didn't exactly go as planned for head coach Jimbo Fisher. Still, 2022 wasn't without its bright spots for the Aggies, especially on defense. One defender, in particular, junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, has been recognized for his efforts this year.

Pro Football Focus released its All-SEC selections for this season, and Johnson has been named a first-team honoree. The junior was all over the field this year, totaling 71 tackles, three forced fumbles, a sack, and a pass deflection for A&M. Now, the ballhawk is garnering attention from experts and NFL scouts alike.

This is the second straight season that Johnson's totaled over 70 tackles, has also added an interception and five more pass deflections in 2021. At 6-foot-3, he possesses the ideal frame for the position at the pro level and should end up being a high draft selection, whenever he decides to declare for the pros.

For the moment, he hasn't given any indication that he's leaning in that direction yet, which is good news for the Aggies. Johnson's talent and leadership would be an indispensable piece to Texas A&M's 2023 season, should he decide to return. Regardless of whether or not he comes back to College Station, Texas next season, Johnson's undoubtedly made his mark on college football as an Aggie.

