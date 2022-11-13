Nonexistent Offense Dooms Texas A&M in 13-10 Loss to Auburn: Aggies Notebook

Prior to the season, this matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers appeared poised to be a potential late-season matchup with SEC championship game implications.

As one would expect, a game between two 3-6 teams was not a barn burner or even remotely interesting for large parts of the game. The Aggies could not muster much of anything on offense and the Tigers continuously shot themselves in the foot when they could have put the game away.

The Aggies' losing skid continues following another poor showing, resulting in a 13-10 loss which is their sixth straight loss.



Now, here are three key takeaways from the Aggies' loss to the Tigers.

Offense? What's that?

There is no way to sugarcoat tonight's performance from the Aggies offense as anything other than downright atrocious. There was flashes of what appeared to be momentum and just as soon as they were there, the Aggies would once again go three and out.

The Aggies were outgained on offense 330 yards to 215 and at times, that margin felt a lot larger than it actually was. As well, the Aggies defense forced three Auburn turnovers and the Aggie offense only managed three points on those drives.

Bend don't break defense

If you looked at just the amount of yards the Aggies defense allowed in this game, it would not look pretty for them. However, while they allowed the Tigers to gain 330 yards of offense, they held the Tigers offense to only 13 points and held up despite the offense not doing them any favors.

Not only did they limit the Tigers to only 13 points but they also forced three turnovers, of which the Aggies only converted one for a field goal for their only points of the night. Yes, they could have performed better, but under the circumstances of this game there was realistically not much more the Aggies defense could have done.

There's always next year

With the 13-10 loss to the Tigers, their sixth straight loss, the Aggies fall to 3-7 on the season and are eliminated from bowl eligibility. For a team that entered the seasons with hopes of possibly contending for an SEC championship, to not even earn a bowl game is a major letdown.

Now, as the Aggies prepare for their final two games, there are several questions that will need to be addressed. The offense is nonexistent and the defense can only do so much as they fail to stop the run on a weekly basis. No, the Aggies can't make a bowl game, but these final two games will tell us a lot about where the Aggies stand entering the offseason.

