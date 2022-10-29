Source: Texas A&M To Start Freshman QB Conner Weigman Against Ole Miss

Jimbo Fisher is going in a different direction.

The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to start true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed with AllAggies.com.

The news was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

Weigman made his official Aggies debut last week in a 30-24 road loss to South Carolina in place of Haynes King, who left the game due to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. He'd finish 8-of-15 passing for 91 yards and led a pair of scoring drives to put the Aggies down by six with seconds left on the clock.

Fisher said that King, who went 17-of-32 passing for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception, dislocated his shoulder and needed to pop it back into place last week. The fifth-year A&M coach told reporters Monday that King would be “good to go” after further evaluation.

The decision to start Weigman marks the third time this season that A&M is making a switch at the game's most crucial position. King, who won the starting job during fall camp, was benched following a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 after throwing for less than 100 yards.

Max Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, started three games before suffering a hand injury in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Week 5. King returned to the starting role against Alabama and played his best ball of the season, going 25-of-46 for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Weigman, a highly-touted quarterback prospect from Bridgeland, Texas, was considered by several recruiting analysts as one of the top recruits in the nation. During Early Signing Period, Fisher called Wiegman "the best quarterback recruit" in the country following his final season with the Bears.

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field for the first time since Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter