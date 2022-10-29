Aggies vs. Rebels Game Predictions

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) is in complete free-fall, and it will try to stop it against Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Aggies have lost three straight games, the latest of which was a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on the road. Texas A&M is out of the race for the SEC West Division title, and it still needs three more victories to reach a bowl game. The Aggies need a win. The Rebels aren’t going to make it easy.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) took their first loss last Saturday against the LSU Tigers, ending the Rebels’ undefeated season and taking them out of the outright lead in the SEC West Division.

Who will win? The staff at All Aggies weighs in.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Texas A&M is a mess, and Ole Miss is mad after their embarrassing loss to LSU. I think Ole Miss comes into this one trying to prove a point, and make things even hotter for Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 23

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The reeling Aggies are back in College Station for the first time in over a month but are facing maybe the last opponent they’d like to see at this point in the season. The Rebels are sure to have some angry motivation after getting blown out by LSU last week and are ready to let it all out on A&M. Ole Miss 46, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: At the start of the season, I thought this game might have serious implications on the SEC West race. Now? Texas A&M just seems as if it's falling in the tank. For those that thought that vaunted freshman class would make a huge impact this season, well, NIL doesn’t accelerate a player’s development. Ole Miss still has too much to play for down the line. That’s why the Rebels take this one. Ole Miss 37, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M leaves it all out on the field. After playing away from Kyle Field for more than a month, the Aggies give their fans something to talk about. A&M quarterback Conner Weigman makes his home debut and torches the Rebels’ secondary. Aggies running back Devon Achane proves he’s one of the conference’s more dynamic backs. And Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher? He has his team locked in for 60 minutes. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has the No. 3 rushing attack in the nation and leads the FBS in rushing touchdowns. Hotty Toddy gets hot in the last 10 minutes, and the losing streak continues. Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Things are not pretty right now for Texas A&M. A three-game losing streak, suspensions and rumors of a fractured locker room, and suddenly College Station is not looking good. Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in college football and if they don't get slowed down to any extent Texas A&M will not keep up. This game will be close through the second quarter before the offensive firepower of Ole Miss will simply be too much for Texas A&M to keep up with. Ole Miss 49, Texas A&M 24

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: It's been over a month since the Aggies won a football game and their next challenge against Ole Miss is no walk in the park. The Rebels come into this showdown with one of the nation's most high powered offenses and that's going to be a problem for A&M, if only because the Aggies have trouble scoring points of their own. Even if Texas A&M's defense is able to contain the Rebs, the Aggie offense will be hard pressed to break 30 points. Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 23

