Aggies Land Commitment from 2024 WR Debron Gatling

Early Christmas presents continue to arrive at the door of the Texas A&M Aggies.

A&M landed a commitment from 2024 Milton (Alpharetta, GA) receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday evening, giving the Aggies their third pledge in the class. He now joins Pine Tree (Longview, TX) defensive lineman Dealyn Evans and Tompkins (Katy, TX) offensive tackle Ashton Funk.

Gatling had been fielding offers from elite teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes. These teams, along with the Aggies, were included in the final eight he released on Oct. 31.

Gatling made three unofficial visits to College Station, the first of which came on July 30 and the most recent coming on Nov. 26.

This past season, Gatling had 69 catches for 932 yards and nine touchdowns. He's still a long ways out from making his way to the program, but securing him for the future is a key pickup for coach Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M offense.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here