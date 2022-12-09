10 Players Texas A&M Should Target In NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher grinned as he walked off Kyle Field for the final time in 2022. His wife, Courtney, on one side. Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork on the other.

Thousands of the Texas A&M faithful flocked the cleat-marked field as the clock struck zero on the scoreboard and on LSU's hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff. Devon Achane's 215-yard performance, plus an exemplary outing from the Aggies' defense, spearheaded by a touchdown return from Demani Richardson on a Jayden Daniels fumble, ended up being the difference-maker in a 38-23 upset.

Fisher had proven to the Aggie faithful that when all the bells and whistles are in tune, a sweet song awaits on the other side. Texas A&M's upset win over the No. 5 team in the country showed that while the program might be down, it's far from out in terms of contending for national praise and aspirations.

"It's good for your confidence and what goes on and just shows you what you're capable of. Also shows those are things you've got to grow to, and that's part of growing up, getting to winning and learning how to do that. And our kids had to fight through that."

Fisher will have a head start on building toward next season in Aggieland. Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6 SEC) finished with a losing record for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012. The program won't be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2008 when Mike Sherman finished 4-8 in Big 12 play.

The Aggies have rising talent waiting in the wings. Several prospects, such as quarterback Conner Weigman, receiver Evan Stewart, offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, defensive back Bryce Anderson and others look to be building blocks for the future.

Texas A&M isn't looking to rebuild. It's a program that's two years removed from a top-five finish in the College Football Playoff rankings and five years from paying Fisher a whopping $75 million to leave Florida State. Banking on young talent to improve is one thing, but the Aggies need proven players who can elevate the status of the program come Week 1 of 2023.

Here are 10 names Texas A&M should be looking to target in the coming week via the transfer portal.

Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb

Cobb shocked the Big 12 world when he announced he would be leaving Stillwater after three seasons. A one-year starter, Cobb will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Last season, Cobb led the Pokes in tackles (96) and tackles for loss (13), while also recording two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also served as one of the Cowboys' captains and finished with double-digit stops in three games.

Linebacker should be the top transfer priority for the Aggies. Chris Russell and Edgerrin Cooper were staples of the front seven, but Cooper could elect to declare for the NFL Draft now that he's eligible. Even if he were to return, there's little depth behind the duo as Tarian Lee Jr. and Andre White Jr. both opted to enter the transfer portal as graduates.

Oregon LB Justin Flowe

Flowe announced Monday that he would be leaving Eugune after three seasons. Last season in Dan Lanning's defense, the former top linebacker recruit from California registered 35 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss in 10 games, including two starts.

The expectation is that Flowe will likely remain on the west coast due to his ties. Both USC and UCLA are expected to be favorites in landing the hometown product, but anything can change for the right price. Flowe's numbers would actually be significantly higher if not for season-ending injuries. The redshirt sophomore was limited to just two games in his first two seasons.

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Trey Zuhn and Reuben Fatheree could be the future bookends, but nothing should be promised following the results of last fall. Brockermeyer might not have experience, but he does have the upside of eligibility.

A redshirt freshman from Fort Worth, Brockermeyer might be the top young offensive lineman in the portal this offseason. Last season, the 6-5, 292-pounder played a total of 19 snaps throughout two games. He's raw, but the size, footwork and upside might make him a future first-round talent with the proper coaching.

Brockermeyer could be returning to the Lone Star State but might be to another high-profile school. The son of Texas legend, Blake Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer could elect to follow in his family's footsteps and join the Longhorns. Both Blake, along with father, Kay, and middle son, Luke, all attended Texas. Luke, one of four Brockermeyer brothers, started last season for the Longhorns at middle linebacker.

Western Kentucky OT Gunner Britton

A relatively unknown gem in the portal, Britton is a plug-and-play offensive tackle with experience coming from the Conference USA level. He's seen reps on both sides, playing six games at right tackle and seven games at left tackle. He also graded out with an 87 pass-blocking grade, the fifth-highest among all FBS tackles this past fall.

Britton will only have one year of eligibility, but the South Carolina product is expected to garner multiple offers from SEC schools. The Gamecocks, Texas A&M's SEC East annual rival, are the favorites to land the former Hilltopper as of this time.

Oklahoma DE Clayton Smith

A native of Texas, Smith entered the portal following his two-year stint at Oklahoma. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and could require a change of scenery.

Smith played sporadically during his time in Norman. Last season, he saw action in four games as a rotational pass rusher, recording five tackles to go along with two tackles for loss. His best game came against Nebraska when he totaled a career-best four stops.

Coastal Carolina DE Josaiah Stewart

The Aggies have rising stars coming off the edge with players like Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Shemar Stewart and LT Overton. Still, A&M needs proven talent to rotate on the line with Fadil Diggs and others come 2023.

Stewart was a hybrid pass-rusher for the Chanticleers. He registered 36 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and five quarterback hurries while earning 2022 Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. A native of New York, Stewart has garnered offers from midwest programs, including Michigan, Missouri and Cincinnati.

North Carolina DB Tony Grimes

Grimes was a preseason favorite to be a Day 1 selection in April's draft. Instead, he'll leave Chapel Hill after three years in hopes of building his stock at a different program.

A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Grimes finished the 2022 campaign with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, the third-year defensive back gave up 23 catches on 45 targets and three touchdowns in coverage.

The Aggies have needs at nickel defender and boundary corner following the departures of six cornerbacks, including three-year starter Jaylon Jones, who elected to enter the draft.

Virginia DB Fentrell Cypress

Arguably the top defensive back in the portal, Cypress brings multiple years of experience to any secondary. A graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Cypress started two seasons for the Cavalier and was a second-team All-ACC this past fall.

According to PFF, Cypress allowed 18 receptions on 47 targets for 179 yards with nine pass deflections. He also was a willing run defender, ranking 96th of 1,062 eligible corners in run defense grade.

Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer

Receiver isn't a pressing need, but veteranship could be warranted. Spencer was one of the most productive players at the Group of 5 level. He averaged 16.5 yards per catch in 2022. The year prior, he averaged 13.6 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Florida TE Nick Elksnis

Elksnis has upside thanks to his four years of eligibility and 6-6 frame. While he didn't record a stat last season, Elksnis comes from an offense known for running two tight-end sets where one option plays from a three-point stance. The Aggies have Green and freshman Jake Johnson but could use more of a full-fledge in-line blocker following the departure of Max Wright.

