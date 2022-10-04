WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan

Texas A&M Aggies fans are still holding on to their epic 41-38 upset win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide from last season.

A year later, and the Tide are ranked No. 1 again headed into another matchup between the two programs on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Back-to-back wins for the Aggies over Alabama continue to look extremely dull, especially after A&M was blown out 42-24 by the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

But the chances - though still quite slim - saw an unofficial increase on Saturday after Alabama star quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tide's backup signal-caller is a shredded, 6-2, 212-pound dual-threat by the name of Jalen Milroe, who replaced Young against Arkansas. He preceded to run for a 77-yard touchdown while completing 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and another score.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked Monday about his plans for Milroe should Young be unable to suit up. And in classic Saban fashion, he gave a snarky, but hilarious answer, saying he might as well give Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher the game plan.

"Again, I don't talk to Jimbo on a regular basis but I'll call him and tell him right after this conference if you want me to," Saban said. "I mean, you guys think I'm going to tell you what we're going to do with our offense and our team? You might as well make it up."

Saban also didn't take kindly to other publications saying that he was going to keep his plans for Young under wraps.

"I saw today where there are headlines in the paper where I'm going to keep it a secret what we're going to do with Bryce," he said. "It sounded like me making that statement. I've never said that. But it was there in black and white ... So you can make up whatever you want to make up."

Saban's entertainment-filled comments add to what is already fixing to be an emotional game on Saturday.

