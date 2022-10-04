Skip to main content

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't fond of those who ask about his game plan for Saturday's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas A&M Aggies fans are still holding on to their epic 41-38 upset win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide from last season. 

A year later, and the Tide are ranked No. 1 again headed into another matchup between the two programs on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Back-to-back wins for the Aggies over Alabama continue to look extremely dull, especially after A&M was blown out 42-24 by the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

But the chances - though still quite slim - saw an unofficial increase on Saturday after Alabama star quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

The Tide's backup signal-caller is a shredded, 6-2, 212-pound dual-threat by the name of Jalen Milroe, who replaced Young against Arkansas. He preceded to run for a 77-yard touchdown while completing 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and another score.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked Monday about his plans for Milroe should Young be unable to suit up. And in classic Saban fashion, he gave a snarky, but hilarious answer, saying he might as well give Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher the game plan.

"Again, I don't talk to Jimbo on a regular basis but I'll call him and tell him right after this conference if you want me to," Saban said. "I mean, you guys think I'm going to tell you what we're going to do with our offense and our team? You might as well make it up."

Saban also didn't take kindly to other publications saying that he was going to keep his plans for Young under wraps.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

nick saban 21
Play
Football

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't fond of those who ask about his game plan for Saturday's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

By Zach Dimmitt
fadil diggs
Play
Football

Texas A&M DL Fadil Diggs Says Aggies Need To Switch Up Schemes

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs says he thinks rotating defensive schemes would help throw off opponents.

By Collier Logan
Jimbo Saban
Play
Football

Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Heading into the season, Texas A&M vs. Alabama was supposed to be a massive rematch for a multitude of reasons. Now, not so much.

By Matt Galatzan

"I saw today where there are headlines in the paper where I'm going to keep it a secret what we're going to do with Bryce," he said. "It sounded like me making that statement. I've never said that. But it was there in black and white ... So you can make up whatever you want to make up."

Saban's entertainment-filled comments add to what is already fixing to be an emotional game on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

nick saban 21
Football

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan

By Zach Dimmitt
fadil diggs
Football

Texas A&M DL Fadil Diggs Says Aggies Need To Switch Up Schemes

By Collier Logan
Jimbo Saban
Football

Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_16928519
Football

Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19157630
Football

Aggies Fall in Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19158878
Football

SEC Analyst Says Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Wouldn't Be Head Coach if Not for One Player

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158835
Football

Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Updates Aggies QB Situation Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 1 Alabama

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16967130
Football

Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State

By Collier Logan