In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors

Close losses often show what a team is made of. Perhaps that's the one saving grace of Saturday night's action from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Texas A&M Aggies showed its grit in a 24-20 loss to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. A different play with the game on the line, and perhaps the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) become just the third team since 2007 to take down Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons.

There's something about Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and Texas A&M. Even when expected to lose by three scores, the Aggies find ways to keep things interesting. Who else would've expected this A&M roster to be a play away from pulling off the upset — especially on the road?

This was the type of fight fans expected from the Aggies after the feud of the offseason between Saban and Jimbo Fisher. It was the kind of battle many expected when the season began and two programs ranked inside the top 10.

This was the game that showed why Texas A&M was worthy of the preseason top 10 hype. And over the past two seasons, it's been the kind of game that shows A&M is not that far off in terms of play.

Play-calling? That's a different story for a different day.

“We kept battling back and got down there and had a chance,” Fisher said. “We got it to one last play and it was a good read and we just didn’t get it executed."

No one expected Haynes King to be the reason A&M stuck around in the fourth quarter. A month ago, the 12th Man faithful were calling for his head following a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Four weeks later, he's a throw away from being the next Zach Calzada.

Yes, King threw an interception in the second quarter following a Jardin Gilbert pick. He also connected with Moose Muhammud III for a 5-yard touchdown to put A&M down by 7. He tied the game with a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Donovan Green with two minutes remaining left in the first half.

And he did so behind a makeshift offensive line. Center Bryce Foster left with 1:33 left on the clock. Left tackle Trey Zuhn was inactive due to an undisclosed injury while starting left guard Jordan Spasojevic Moko suffered a foot injury that required surgery following A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.

A few plays here, a different call there, maybe King pulls this one out? He certainly earned the right to start again in two weeks when the Aggies travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on South Carolina.

"There are plays he wished he had back, but he powered through, played his tail off, and played a heck of a game," Fisher said of King.

What's the positive for Texas A&M? It's close. Sincerely, it is. Take out the showcase in Week 2 against a Mountaineers' roster that lost by 12 to Texas State on Saturday night, and there's a different feel around the Aggies entering the bye week.

The talent's there. It's only going to get better with age. Defensively, A&M has stars in the making like defensive end Anthony Lucas, cornerback Denver Harris, nickel back Jared Kerr, and defensive lineman Walter Nolen. Not to mention proven talents such as Fadil Diggs, Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones.

Offensively, there are weapons galore. Evan Stewart is one. Chris Marshall is another. Green is one of two tight ends from A&M's historic 2022 class that has already made an impact. Offensive lineman Kam Dewberry looked like a clone of his former Atascocita teammate and two-time All-American Kenyon Green.

“Our kids are tough, we have heart, we’re coaching them well and we’re playing hard,” Fisher said. “We just got to get them to play a little bit better and we got to coach them a little bit better in those situations. Their heart, their desire, their guts and their ability. You can say toughness, but we have [the] ability."

Close losses often show what a team is made of. The Aggies proved to a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium filled to brim with Alabama loyalists that they're close to contending.

Too bad there aren't moral victories in losses. Only growth and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

"Today showed you what we're capable of and what we can do," Fisher said. "We have to regroup next week, play our tails off and get better and finish these last six games the way we need to play the rest of the year."

