Texas A&M Edged by Alabama: Is Coach Jimbo Fisher Being 'Close' Good Enough?

Maybe Jimbo is the right guy after all.

Two devastating and indefensible losses had the 12th Man questioning whether Jimbo Fisher had the right stuff to take Texas A&M to the next level.

Questions of play calling and choice of quarterback have been raining down on Jimbo, as the Aggies’ season appeared washed out at the start of October.

But in another loss, perhaps Jimbo showed again that A&M is not that far from righting the ship.

Yes, the Aggies are a disappointing 3-3 and need a strong finish just to reach a so-so bowl. That’s the reality for a squad that opened the year in the Top 10 and expected to contend for a playoff spot.

The Aggies were also expected to lose by at least 24 points Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. Everything that happened through A&M’s first five games suggested as much.

And, somehow, Haynes King took a snap two yards from the end zone and (another) monumental upset of Alabama. Well, perhaps it’s not at monumental as we’ve been led to believe.

The Aggies showed (again) that they belong on the same field as the Crimson Tide. On paper, it would have gone down as an upset. Yet it was the No. 1 team in the land that was lucky to walk off its field victorious, 24-20.

“No moral victories,” Fisher said. “No such thing as moral victories, but it did show you what we’re capable of and how we can play and the things we can do.”

Texas A&M, playing with a quarterback that was benched, without its top receiver (Ainias Smith) and a host of other injuries, and with true freshmen all over, had the Tide on their heels. Everyone felt it.

These weren’t the same Aggies that fell to the States of Appalachian and Mississippi.

As for that final play, granted, it didn’t look pretty. Johnny Football was hardly the only one questioning why the Aggies didn’t run something more inventive – a bunch formation, run route, draw play, misdirection – with one shot to win it.

Jimbo defended King’s wayward throw to freshman Evan Stewart at the pylon.

“The read was perfect,” Fisher said.

It’s understandable to expect more five years into Fisher’s tenure at A&M. His record (37-17) evokes memories of Kevin Sumlin. It’s also not a dumpster fire, either.

Jimbo is bringing the bodies to College Station to compete, stacking up big-time classes, with the latest being one of the best assembled by any school in recent memory. Members of that No. 1 class, such as Stewart and defensive lineman Walter Nolan, made their presence known at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’ve got ability,” Fisher said.

Consistency and execution, both lacking in bunches, perhaps come with more reps, more games, and more experience in the SEC. As the freshmen and sophomores grow, the ceiling rises.

“There’s a lot of good to build on,” Fisher said.

The A&M defense, young but obviously talented, appears on its way, especially after forcing four Alabama turnovers. A transformative talent on offense, preferably quarterback, might be the missing piece. Conner Weigman, is that you?

The Aggies can’t – and shouldn’t – be content with moral victories. Progress needs to meet results. The program should be racking up seasons of 10 and 11 wins on the regular, which would be plenty good enough in the expanded playoff.

Going “toe to toe” with Nick Saban and Alabama shows the potential is there. That’s a credit to Jimbo. And also his curse.

Nothing is guaranteed for the Aggies for the rest of this season or in those to come. That’s the truth for any program.

Saturday, even in defeat, offered evidence Jimbo is on the right track.

Maybe he is the right guy.

