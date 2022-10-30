Aggies Crumble in Second Half, Fall to Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION -The Texas A&M Aggies entered their Saturday night matchup vs. the Ole Miss Rebels, looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to South Carolina last week.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, it wasn't to be, as the Rebels would come back from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit to take the win in College Station 31-28.

And while it was indeed a letdown for the Aggies, it was also their fourth consecutive loss in SEC play, and just the latest entry in the massively disappointing 2022 campaign.

So first, for the good news - freshman quarterback Conner Weigman looks like the real deal.

In his first collegiate start, Weigman completed 27 of 40 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, including a beautiful fade in the left corner of the endzone to fellow freshman, Evan Stewart.

The Aggies were also able to run the ball effectively, rushing 29 times for 142 yards as a team.

And now.... the bad news.

The Texas A&M defense is an absolute disaster.

For what was once thought to be the absolute strength of the team, the defense has looked like a shell of itself in recent weeks. Perhaps never more so than against the Rebels on Saturday.

Even with the brief rut in the first half, the Rebels did pretty much whatever they wanted to after the Aggies' second touchdown, totaling 531 yards of offense, including 391 yards on the ground.

Rebel freshman Quinshon Judkins led the way with 34 carries for 205 yards, while Zach Evans added 75 yards on eight carries, and quarterback Jaxson Dart ran 17 times for 95 yards.

Dart also completed 11 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two scores, both of which came in the third quarter at the end of long touchdown drives to take control of the game.

The Aggies had an answer midway through the fourth quarter, with Weigman completing his third touchdown throw of the game to Noah Thomas, cutting the score to 24-21.

However, the Rebels would answer right back and take a two-score lead.

From there, the Aggies were unable to put together enough offense to overcome the deficit, allowing the Rebels to take home the win.

Following the loss, the Aggies have now dropped to 3-5 on the season, and are in serious danger of missing out on the postseason altogether.

The Aggies will attempt to get back on track next week vs. the Florida Gators, who will be coming off of a blowout loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

