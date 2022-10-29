Live In-Game Updates: Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7 at Start of 2Q

After over a month since their last game at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies are back in College Station.

But the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels are far from the housewarming gift that A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies would like to face for their first home game since Sept. 17. However, the Aggies have a chance to right the ship as the season draws to a close after a 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week.

The Aggies will be giving freshman quarterback Connor Weigman his first-career start against a Rebels defense that is allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the SEC this season. Weigman went 8 of 15 passing for for 91 yards and no touchdowns in the loss to the Gamecocks.

Ole Miss will continue to rely on a rushing attack that is averaging the third-most rush yards per game (252.1) in the country. But running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans will have their work cut out for them against an A&M defense has been impressive in flashes this season. The Aggies are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (20.4) in the SEC.

FIRST QUARTER

Judkins gashed the Aggies quickly with 50 yards on five carries to open up the game, getting the Rebels down to the A&M 18-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN OLE MISS: Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart connects with receiver Dayton Wade for an 18-yard score to give Ole Miss the early lead.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 0

change of possession

Weigman find tight end Max Wright for a 31-yard gain a few plays into A&M's first drive.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: Weigman leads an impressive opening drive and finishes things off with a three-yard touchdown to receiver Moose Muhammad III on fourth down.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 7

change of possession

The Rebels weren't able to capture the magic from the first drive and punted after five plays.

change of possession

Devon Achane trying to match the Ole Miss rushing attack, as he runs for 19 yards to begin A&M's next drive. Weigman then made an impossible third-down throw to Muhammad III.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: A&M receiver Evan Stewart comes down with the highlight-reel one-handed touchdown grab to give the Aggies the lead.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

change of possession

The Rebels put together a lengthy 13-play, 57-yard drive, but the Aggies came up with a crucial fourth-down stop.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

START OF SECOND QUARTER

Achane begins the second quarter with runs of 31 yards and 10 yards.

But the Aggies went for it on the Ole Miss 34-yard line and were stopped when a field goal would've given them a 10-point lead.

change of possession



***

