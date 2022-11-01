Can Aggies Avoid Car Wreck-Like Season? Jimbo Fisher Provides Interesting Analogy

The pressure continues to mount on the Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher.

No, the pressure isn't on the team to match offseason expectations as a potential dark horse in the College Football Playoff or to secure a spot in the SEC title game. With a 3-5 record, that ship has left the harbor, gotten lost at sea and drowned to the bottom.

Instead, headed into the last four games of the regular season, the pressure is on the Aggies to avoid additional disappointment amidst a four-game losing streak before hosting the Florida Gators on Saturday.

But Fisher isn't using the sea ship comparison. Instead, he wants his team to avoid succumbing to the second-guessing that can often cause car accidents when one is under pressure. It's hard to argue that A&M's season has been a wreck already, but it's best to avoid further damage.

"You hear the coach saying it in your head and just react, 'cause if you're thinking on a football field, it's too late," Fisher said. "It's like driving a car. If you think about 'Oh, somebody swerved in front of me,' what do you do? You naturally just make the adjustment. If you think 'Oh, I can go here.' Well, then what happens? You have a wreck."

With freshman quarterback Connor Weigman at the helm on Saturday, the Aggies nearly toppled the then-No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels, but a second-half collapse doomed A&M in an eventual 31-28 loss.

More than anyone, Fisher wants this program to reach its potential immediately. But understanding that that's not the reality, he knows it's important for his players to not rush success and take things one play at a time.

"(When) you don't have success, 'Oh let me make sure I do it right,'" Fisher said. "First thing to do is relax. Trust your eyes, trust how you're coached. Go back to your fundamentals. ... As much as you want to do great, you have to react and trust your eyes."

The Aggies are in the middle of their first four-game losing streak since 2005. At this point, they're just trying to make an appearance in a bowl game. But first, they'll have to deal with quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Gators. Florida and A&M kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Kyle Field.

