Texas A&M Keeps It Close, Trail By Field Goal At Halftime Against Alabama

Well, at least it's close.

The Texas A&M Aggies trail the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 17-14 at halftime. The Aggies have kept things close despite entering Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 24-point underdog.

Part of the reason for Texas A&M's success could be due to the limitations at quarterback. Junior Bryce Young was officially made active for Saturday's game after dealing with a shoulder sprain, but Alabama coach Nick Saban elected to play the hot hand and run with Jalen Milroe.

Milroe, a native of Katy, Texas just outside of Houston, struggled to move the ball downfield as a passer. He completed 6 of his 10 passes for 61 yards. His longest pass came on a 35-yard touchdown to Jermaine Burton in the second quarter.

As a runner, Milroe recorded 12 carries for 77 yards, including a 33-yard scamper in the second quarter.

With Max Johnson officially out, Jimbo Fisher turned to initial 2022 starter Haynes King to keep the Aggies' offense clicking. Last week, King led two scoring drives, but also threw a pair of interceptions, including one being returned for a touchdown in A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.

The offense stalled at times behind King's arm. The Longview native went 11-of-23 passing for 92 yards. The offensive line struggled to maintain its block, allowing King to be sacked four times.

Thanks to a Fadil Diggs strip-sack in the second quarter, A&M received the ball deep in Alabama. King capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad III to tie the game at 7.

Diggs would strip-sack Milroe again with just over five minutes remaining on the clock, giving the Aggies the ball at Alabama's 49-yard line. King found Evan Stewart for a gain of 43 before targeting tight end Donovan Green for a 3-yard touchdown.

Both quarterbacks threw interceptions in the second quarter. Milroe was picked off by safety Jardin Gilbert when trying to target Burton on third-and-15. King was intercepted on the ensuing drive trying to target freshman Chris Marshall.

The Aggies have totaled 144 yards compared to Alabama's 216. The Crimson Tide have gone 1-of-6 on third down while the Aggies have gone 3-of-10.

Alabama will receive the ball to begin the second half.

