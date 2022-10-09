Live In-Game Updates: Alabama Strikes First, Leads Aggies 7-0

The Texas A&M Aggies and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet Saturday in Tuscaloosa for the 15th all-time meeting between the two programs.

It's hard to forget how last year's game went, as A&M pulled off a massive 41-38 upset over the top-ranked Tide in College Station in what was the biggest win of the coach Jimbo Fisher era.

Despite going on the road this time, A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson feels that the advantage Kyle Field has given the Aggies will help them away from home.

"I wholeheartedly feel like there is no better place to play than Kyle Feld," Johnson said. "... Going to other team's homes, I don't feel like it bothers us at much because we used to the noise."

Since A&M coach Jimbo Fisher arrived in 2018, the Aggies have accumulated a 23-5 record at Kyle Field.

However, that home-field advantage has been up and down this season and won't necessarily help the Aggies in Tuscaloosa. A&M was upset 17-14 at home by Appalachian State on Sept. 10 before squeaking out a 17-9 win over the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field the following week.

The Aggies have had a few solid wins this season, but come into Saturday after an embarrassing 42-24 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.

Live in-game updates will appear below after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Haynes King began A&M's first possession with a 15-yard run, but the Aggies punted three plays later.

The Aggies defense was burned on two play from Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but a sack of quarterback Jalen Milroe by Chris Russell Jr. halted Alabama's first possession.

A&M running back Devon Achane got four touches on the next drive, but the Aggies punted after six plays.

Milroe had two separate 14-yard runs to begin Alabama's second offensive drive, but the production stalled from there as the Tide punted three plays later.

King began the drive with a tight throw to receiver Moose Muhammad III, who snagged a high fastball in traffic for 14 yards. He hauled in another catch a few plays later, but the Aggies punted for the third time in the first quarter.

The Tide went three-and-out on its next drive, as the A&M defense remained stout.

Achane picked up a first down on 2nd and 9 on the next drive, but the defensive slugfest continued as the Aggies punted four plays later.

END OF FIRST: Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0

SECOND QUARTER

Milroe dashed for a 14-yard run on the right sideline before bursting through the open field for a 33-yard run two plays later. This got the Tide down to the A&M 12-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA: Milroe found tight end Cameron Latu for a 10-yard score to get the scoring started after a first quarter with no points by either side.

The Aggies quickly went three-and-out. King tried to escape on third down but was sacked by his ankles, as A&M punted once again.

