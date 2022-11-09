Amid Five-Game Losing Streak, Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Feels No 'Extra Pressure'

COLLEGE STATION -- Not even Jimbo Fisher thought this was probable. Impossible? No. It's college football and life gets in the way.

Improbable? Did anyone expect this from Texas A&M?

The Aggies are currently on their longest losing streak since 1980. A five-skid now has Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) grasping for air and holding on to a slimmer of hope that a lesser-than-ideal bowl game appearance since could be in its midst.

Fisher, who could become the first A&M coach since Mike Sherman in 2008 to finish below .500, isn't letting the moment expand to new heights prior to kickoff against Auburn. His focus is set on playing urgent the next three games to close out 2022 on a higher note.

“You always need to win — you need to win every week,” Fisher said Monday. “I don’t know if it’s worse than any time else, because I need a win every time I play. You can’t say, ‘I need this win at this time’ more than another. Because it makes you do things … you’ve got to play the moment, play the game and get the results you want based on how you perform each and every week."

Starting this season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press poll, A&M hasn't won since it Week 4's matchup against Arkansas in Arlington. If not for a bit of trickery, plus a missed field goal from Cam Little with just under two minutes left, perhaps the Aggies are winless in conference play.

A&M's inconsistencies are not all based on Fisher's playing-calling and youth. Multiple cornerstone pieces surrounding the 12th Man program this season have suffered season-ending injuries, plaguing both sides of truly finding their footing.

Ainias Smith suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Hogs. A week later, quarterback Max Johnson was ruled out indefinitely after sustaining a broken hand. Following a loss against South Carolina, three offensive linemen were ruled out for the season. It was also announced that three freshmen — including rising star receiver Chris Marshall and cornerback Denver Harris — were suspended indefinitely following an altercation in the locker room against South Carolina.

Fisher announced following Saturday's 41-24 loss to Florida that top defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and cornerback Deuce Harmon would be out for the year due to injury. If that's not enough, Fisher said receiver Yulkeith Brown would be out "for a while" with a non-injury issue.

"This season's not frustrating. It's disappointing," Fisher said. "When you get frustrated you make bad choices. You quit coaching. When you're disappointed, you look at why things are going wrong, figure out where the problems are and you keep coaching and you keep coaching your tail off.

"It's disappointing because you had a chance to have a good team, but [we] still have a chance to be a good team."

Thirty-one total players were inactive Saturday in front of over 99,000 Aggies at Kyle Field. Some players, such as running back Devon Achane and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, played at less than 100 percent. Others, including freshman quarterback Conner Weigman and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, were ruled out after a flu epidemic broke out in College Station mid-week.

Fisher said that injuries and aliments can't be used as an excuse for the lack of quality play. Still, the youth movement has been in full swing as of late. Last week against the Gators, 12 first-year players played at least 12 snaps. This season, 19 first-year players have recorded 10 snaps on more through nine games.

"Guys aren't staying if they're not playing," Fisher said of the surplus of younger players seeing first-team reps. "Hopefully you can get guys [to stay[, but I think in time... you get some of these high-profile guys, you're playing a lot more young guys. "

Texas A&M's skid might have cost the program a premier defensive player. Prior to Monday's press conference, top linebacker Anthony Hill from Denton Ryan (Texas) announced that he would be de-comitting from A&M and re-opening his recruitment. He is expected to visit in-state rival Texas this weekend for its matchup against No. 4 TCU.

Fisher's mind might be on the future, but it must remain in the present. Losing programs often see a higher spike in players leaving the program for better opportunities soon. Nowadays, Fisher said he considers recruiting as a 24/7 job not just on the trial, but also internally. Every week, the coaching staff must sell to their current players to stay the course and remain out of the transfer portal for at least another season.

The best way to keep players bought in? Win. The Aggies could finally end their losing streak against an Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) that recently fired second-year coach Bryan Harsin following a 9-12 record in less than two seasons.

A win for A&M isn't enough to change the outlook on the program. The Aggies must win out against Auburn, Massachusetts, and LSU to qualify for a bowl game.

In reality, that's not what Fisher and the program are fighting for. As the losses keep piling up, players continue to explore other options. And in what feels like a prove-it year come 2023, Fisher needs as many top names to return to Aggieland come the spring.

“We’ve got three games left,” Achane said. “And we expect to win (those) three games.”

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.