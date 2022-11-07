Texas A&M Aggies 2023 LB Pledge Anthony Hill Decommits

Even in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the luck for the Texas A&M Aggies somehow got even worse Monday.



Ryan (Denton, TX) 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill announced that he has decommitted from the program. Per On3, Hill will take his decision down to signing day.



Hill is the No. 48 overall recruit and the No. 3 overall linebacker in Sports Illustrated's 2023 SI99 rankings, and was set to bring some significant talent to coordinator DJ Durkin’s defense next season.



Hill exploded onto the scene in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season and a state championship.

Hill amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 2020.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive, finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

The Aggies (3-6) look to snap their longest losing streak since 1980 at the Auburn Tigers (3-6) on Saturday.

