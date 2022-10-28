The Portal King vs. Recruiting Wiz: Why Ole Miss Vs. Texas A&M Is 'Must-See' TV

There's no "right way" to build a roster in today's college football. Some elect to win on the recruiting trail and establish new grounds with the addition of fresh faces.

Others have chosen in recent years to attack the transfer portal with proven talent.

Lane Kiffin went with the latter this offseason. So far, it's benefitted Ole Miss from regressing after what could only be considered an unparalleled season.

Kiffin and the No. 15 Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) are looking to remain one of the SEC's finest after posting the program's first 10-win regular season in 2021. Matt Corral cooked, Jerrion Ealy ran rampant, and while the defense allowed an average of over 420 yards of offense, the Rebels ranked top 50 in takeaways.

Ole Miss didn't rebuild, it retooled. And Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is well aware of what a veteran roster can do when moving as a cohesive unit.

"The guys who have played football and actually played, not the ones who ended up transferring because they haven't played, that can be a really good thing," Fisher said earlier this week. "It's obviously paid off for them. They're a really nice team."

Kiffin left no stone unturned when addressing the portal this offseason. He targeted quarterbacks, eventually nabbing the commitment of former USC starter Jaxson Dart. He wanted receivers, adding names such as Malik Heath (Mississippi State), Jordan Watkins (Louisville), and Dayton Wade (Western Kentucky).

Exit Ealy and Snoop Conner for the NFL draft? Hello, Zach Evans (TCU) and Ulysses Bentley IV (SMU) to fill the void in the backfield. And it wasn't just offensive players, either. Prospects like JJ Pegues (Auburn), Jared Ivey (Georgia Tech), Troy Brown (Central Michigan), and Isheem Young (Iowa State) have made their impact felt under new defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

"That's the thing about the portal," Fisher said. "It's funny. You have to find out about when the guys are entering it and by the time you get to them, they already have decided where they're going."

This season, 62 percent of Ole Miss' total snaps have been taken by the nearly two-dozen names that joined "The Sip" via the portal. And because of it, the Rebels are thriving entering their matchup against the Aggies (3-4, 1-3 SEC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Dart, who beat out incumbent starter Luke Altmyer, has completed over 60 percent of his passes for an 11:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Evans, who averaged 7.0 yards per carry last season in the Big 12, is averaging 6.0 yards per attempt and has eight total scores.

Heath leads the Rebels in catches (31) while USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (3). Defensively, Brown leads Ole Miss in tackles (60), while Ivey leads the program in sacks (4.5).

Fisher said that experience has benefitted Kiffin and Co. from regressing after making a trip to the Sugar Bowl in January, but multiple teams have used the portal to its benefit. The fifth-year Aggies coach also mentioned Alabama's ability to add a "missing piece" via the portal in years past.

The Crimson Tide lost running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the NFL and replaced him with Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs. Through eight games, Gibbs leads all offensive players in total yards (973) and touchdowns (nine).

The year prior, Alabama added vertical receiver Jameson Williams to replace the speed lost by All-American Jaylen Waddle. Williams ended up becoming an All-American himself and an eventual first-round pick after posting record numbers (79 catches, 1,572 yards, 15 TDs) in Tuscaloosa.

"They've played significant roles," Fisher said.

Fisher quietly chose to avoid the transfer portal in favor of the recruiting trail. Texas A&M landed the highest-graded recruiting class in the history of the sport, but now is under siege after trialing times on-and-off the field.

Three A&M freshmen will miss the remainder of the season after being suspended indefinitely for a locker room incident that occurred in South Carolina. With injuries stockpiling, first-year players who perhaps weren't ready to take the field are now a part of the starting rotation.

Currently, Texas A&M's freshmen class has played 42 percent of total snaps this season. Star receiver Evan Stewart leads the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (390). Other prospects such as defensive linemen Walter Nolen, defensive back Jared Kerr, and cornerback Denver Harris have logged over 100 snaps.

Kiffin said it's challenging to judge Fisher and Aggies' recent troubles since "no one's had a class like he was able to sign." And while A&M could be building a lasting impact post-2022, the lack of experience has held the program back after finishing 8-4 a season ago.

As for the Rebels, another double-digit season remains in their midst should they continue to win. A veteran presence has made the goal possible.

Still, Kiffin knows talent, and he's not sleeping on the Aggies' young roster.

“These guys are ultra-talented,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to play in one of the top five hardest places to play.”

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field for the first time since Sept. 17.

