Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Expected To Miss 'Extended Time' With Broken Bone In Hand

The hits keep coming for Texas A&M. This one, however, might be the nail in the coffin of the 2022 season.

Junior quarterback Max Johnson is expected to miss "an extended period of time" and perhaps the remainder of the season after breaking a bone in his throwing hand Saturday in A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. The news was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by a source to AllAggies.com.

Johnson, who elected to transfer this offseason from LSU, took over for initial 2022 starter Haynes King in Week 3. Johnson led the Aggies to back-to-back wins over top 15 teams in then-No. 13 Miami and then-No. 10 Arkansas, relying on consistency over big-time plays.

During the fourth quarter, Johnson would leave the game after hitting his hand on a Mississippi State defender's helmet when trying to connect with running back Devon Achane. Johnson was seen throwing on the sidelines but did not return after further evaluation.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Johnson would be "day-to-day" entering Saturday's matchup against top-ranked Alabama. Fisher did not say if King or freshman Conner Weigman would get the starting nod against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC).

"We feel very comfortable if he's in," Fisher said of Weigman if he were to start Saturday. "We could play very well if Conner is in the game and win. I think he's going to be one heck of a player and I think he's doing very well right now."

King finished Saturday 6-of-13 passing for 49 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned 33 yards for a touchdown by MSU defensive back Emmanuel Forbes. This season, King has gone 39-of-64 passing for 510 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions.

Fisher said that Weigman would be given a fair shot to win the starting job, but has also been pleased with King's maturity in going from the starting role to the bench.

Alabama is currently facing its own quarterback concerns as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is currently day-to-day after suffering a sprained AC joint injury in the team's win over Arkansas.

Johnson, who started all 12 games last season for LSU, completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Kickoff Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Last season, the Aggies took down Alabama at Kyle Field behind the arm of backup quarterback Zach Calzada in a 41-38 finish.