Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III Is Just Getting Warmed Up

COLLEGE STATION -- It's fourth-and-goal at Ole Miss' 3-yard line, and the Texas A&M Aggies offense is staying on the field. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see what freshman quarterback Conner Weigman can do under pressure against an SEC defense.

The ball is hiked and Weigman waits for slot receiver Moose Muhammad III to win his break against the Rebels' corner. It's only for a second, but the third-year pass-catcher gets enough of a crease to create separation and give Weigman a clear window.

As Weigman delivers a strike to the center of the end zone, Muhammad is waiting. Ball caught, touchdown Texas A&M. Another score for Moose, arguably the Aggies' most consistent weapon in the passing game since Week 4.

For as much as the 12th Man faithful have pondered at Fisher's decision to keep Weigman on the bench, the same could be said for Muhammad, who played 23 total snaps prior to the start of conference play.

It's now impossible to keep him off the field.

"Moose is a gifted guy," Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. "He's got really good hands, and there's still a level he could go to."

Muhammad's consistency has given A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) a second security blanket in the slot since the start of conference play. His smooth-running, silky hands and ability to win matchups in man coverage have benefitted the stat line of all three quarterbacks this season and boosted the Aggies' chances of putting up points.

Fisher said one of the key reasons for Muhammad's limited reps is due to the position. While the Aggies have continued to work different options on the perimeter, Ainias Smith has been Mr. Reliable inside since walking onto campus in 2019.

The safety net for Kellen Mond and later Zach Calzada, Smith tallied back-to-back 40-plus reception seasons and over 500 yards in 2020 and 2021. He was on pace for potentially his first 1,000-yard campaign, but a broken leg injury suffered in the Southwest Classic sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Moose Muhammad, the son of former NFL wideout Muhsin Muhammad, has always trusted his route-running expertise to do most of the heavy lifting. And it's carrying the offense in the red zone entering the final month of action.

Since Week 4, Muhammad has been the guy. He leads the program in receiving touchdowns (3) while ranking second in receiving yards (291) and catches (23). The numbers lie, however, when talking about go-to targets as of late.

In three of his last four games, Muhammad has totaled at least six catches for 64 yards. In the same breath, the North Carolina native has scored a touchdown in each appearance. He also has averaged 14.9 yards per catch during the four-game stretch, the second-highest behind only freshman Evan Stewart.

"Moose can play," Fisher said. "Really play. He sticks his foot in the ground. He's strong. He's got natural hands and he's played really good football as of late."

Growing up in an NFL household, Muhammad has been running routes since before he could properly walk. Moving in space has always come naturally. As does working after the catch in the open field.

Much like Smith, Muhammad has been the constant offensively regardless of quarterback play. His 18-yard touchdown reception against Mississippi State was thrown by Max Johnson. His 5-yard touchdown against Alabama came on a throw by Haynes King.

Last week, Weigman targeted Muhammad nine times for eight receptions and 112 yards. New quarterback for the Aggies, same results for the receiver.

"Sometimes somebody else's unfortunates turn into someone else's fortune," Fisher said. "He's taken advantage of [that role] and I'm very proud and happy for him."

Fisher said the importance of a slot receiver has benefitted young quarterbacks transitioning to a starting role. The loss of Smith left questions, but Muhammad has filled the gap with little-to-no concern entering November.

Weigman, who is expected to start the remainder of the season, now will have two budding options at his disposal to build around in the future. Freshman standout Evan Stewart has been the top name on the perimeter as A&M's most explosive receiver.

As for Muhammad, he's Smith 2.0. And down the stretch, he might just be the Aggies' ticket in ending their four-game losing streak.

"He's been a great emergence for us," Fisher said.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field this Saturday to take on Florida at 11 a.m.

