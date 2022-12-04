Texas A&M Loses Defensive Analyst to Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders is plucking away talent from Aggieland.

Colorado is set to hire Texas A&M Aggies defensive analyst Nick Williams as its next defensive line coach. Williams will join a plethora of talented coaches set to head out west following the Buffaloes' hiring of Sanders.

Williams joined Texas A&M in 2021 following a two-year stint at Georgia. Known for his recruiting skills in the southern regions, Williams was influential in adding 2022 recruits, including defensive backs Smoke Bouie and Marquis Groves-Killebrew, both of which hail from the state of Georgia, along with bringing in top defensive recruit Walter Nolen.

A linebacker by trade, Williams played three years at Georgia from 2008-10. A rotational player known for his coverage skills, he racked up 12 tackles in two years and provided skills on special teams.

Sanders was hired following his dominant success at Jackson State over the past three seasons. A two-time, Southwestern Athletic Conference champion, Sanders led the Tigers to a 27-5 record.

Sanders informed his team of his departure for Boulder following the Tigers' 43-24 blowout win over Southern. According to reports, Sanders is still slated to coach Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 against North Carolina Central.

The expectation is for Colorado to finally return to prominence after woeful play in the last two decades. Since 2005, the Buffaloes have finished above .500 twice, including a 10-win season in 2017. Colorado has had five losing seasons in its past six years.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

The Aggies will now need to replace their second coach of the offseason. Texas A&M fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey after five seasons following a 5-7 finish.

