Deion Sanders to Become Next Coach at Colorado, per Sources

Following Jackson State’s 43–24 victory over Southern on Saturday to clinch the school’s second straight SWAC title, Tigers coach Deion Sanders put the wheels in motion for his impending departure to Colorado.

Sports Illustrated‘s Wilton Jackson reports that Sanders called a team meeting on campus following his team’s victory and that media members were told that Sanders would not be speaking with them on Saturday night.

Multiple sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Sanders was expected to formally accept the Buffaloes’ head coaching job on Saturday night. Sanders is expected to land in Boulder around midnight local time. The University of Colorado Board of Regents have scheduled a special meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday, which is where Sanders’s hire is presumed to be formally approved.

Colorado formally announced the hire late on Saturday night.

Sanders finishes his three seasons in Jackson with a 27–5 record overall in a highly successful tenure with the school.