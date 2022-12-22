Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Weighs In On Offensive Coordinator Search

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was giddy discussing the newest additions to the offensive side of the ball in 2023. Then again, the newest prospects have no idea who will be calling the plays when they take the field next September against New Mexico.

Fisher said he's still in the midst of finding his next offensive coordinator following the firing of Darrell Dickey. So far, the fifth-year Aggies coach has publically met with Southwest Missouri head coach Bobby Petrino for the opening, only to watch him take the same position at UNLV.

Dickey, who was hired by Fisher in 2018, served more so as a consultant rather than a coordinator due to Fisher's ties with the offense. Since his days at Florida State, Fisher has served as the primary play-caller and had the most say in the offensive personnel and play design.

All that is expected to change after the Aggies finished with a losing record for the first time under Fisher, and the first time since 2008.

“Hopefully he will,” Fisher said when Wednesday on which person would be in charge of the offense next season. "There are a lot of things going on now in college football — my job has changed so much in the last two years it’s ridiculous. (The) things you’ve got to deal with away from ball … we’ll see when we get him in here.”

Fisher said that recruiting offensive players wasn't challenging even though Texas A&M is in the midst of a coaching search. In retrospect, most recruits were connected to the program rather than the coach.

The Aggies added four key offensive pieces for the 2023 season, including SI All-American running back Rueben Owens. Listed as the No. 33 player on SI99's list, the El Campo product possesses a solid blend of size, burst, and speed to win at all three levels of the field.

Owens initially committed to Louisville but reopened his recruitment after Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield left to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati.

“He’s as good a back as there is in the country — he can catch it and he can run it,” Fisher said of Owens, who ranks third among SI99's running back prospects, trailing only Texas' Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 21) and Alabama's Richard Young (No. 25). "He can run out of the backfield, has great speed. He's a tremendous athlete."

Owens is expected to be a focal point of the offense following leading rusher Devon Achane's announcement to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Currently, Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are the only two backs on the roster with extensive playing time.

During his three seasons on El Campo's varsity roster, Owens rushed for over 7,000 yards and more than 100 touchdowns.

While rising sophomore Conner Weigman is expected to remain the starter at quarterback entering 2023, Fisher added another dual-threat option to replace Haynes King in Marcel Reed from Nashville, Tenn. Known for his speed and agility, Reed initially committed to Ole Miss but later de-committed to join Texas A&M after a late visit earlier this month.

Last season at Montgomery Bell, Reed threw for 2,150 yards, and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions and rushed for 944 yards and 15 touchdowns on 146 carries en route to Tennessee Mr. Football honors.

Reed also led Montgomery Bell to back-to-back state title appearances as a junior and senior. For his career, he threw for 6,309 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,277 yards and 38 touchdowns.

“He’s got feet, got (an) arm, got everything,” Fisher said of Reed’s dual-threat ability.

The Aggies were also able to flip receiver Micah Tease just in the knick of time following his decommitment from Arkansas. Fisher said one of the key traits that made Tease a top priority was his versatility in terms of playing on the perimeter and in the slot.

Tease finished the 2022 season with 30 catches for 821 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per catch.

“He can really stretch the field, and can (also) run underneath,” Fisher said of the versatile Tease. “He has all the tools to be an underneath guy and an on-top guy, which is very rare."

Fisher said there's no timetable on when he'll hire an offensive coordinator, but the priority seems to be set on whoever takes over will be the primary play-caller. The Aggies will not be playing in a bowl later this month.

