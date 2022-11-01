Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson Says Starting QB Weigman is Step in Right Direction For Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another one-score showdown this weekend, in a 31-28 letdown against Ole Miss. That extended the Aggies' losing streak to four games, but finally, there may be a reason for A&M fans to be hopeful. The offense looked the best it has all season, especially freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first start in the narrow loss.

Weigman threw for 338 yards, a freshman record for the program, and added four touchdowns through the air in his spectacular debut. The offense totaled 480 yards on the night, just the second time they've surpassed 400 total yards in a game this season. Offensive lineman Layden Robinson said this week that having Weigman in the huddle brings a different feel to the game.

"I feel like it was a good step in the right direction," replied Robinson when asked how the offense runs with Weigman taking snaps. "I feel like that was one of our better games, and he did step in and did a great job...He came in there, took command of the huddle, and stepped up when he was needed. And you don't expect [anything] less from him."

There's no denying that the offense was a different machine altogether with Weigman at the helm, and that's easy for players like Robinson to recognize. Having a true playmaker leading the team makes everyone else around them feel that much more confident and play that much harder. At this point, Weigman looks like the concrete starter for the foreseeable future. And that's a very good thing for Aggies fans.

The offense looked quicker and more fluid against the Rebels than it has for most of the fall. That uptempo speed seemed to create some momentum for the Aggies and could be the key to their offensive success going forward.

"I feel like [the increased tempo] is great for our offense," said Robinson. "It made positive results for us on the field...We practiced that hard last week and we're going to continue to practice that this week...it's opened up a lot more opportunities."

The Aggies are going to need to create every opportunity they can as this season moves forward. At 3-5, Texas A&M needs to win at least three of its last four games to finish at .500, which isn't impossible. The Aggies' defense has been sound all year, and now the offense seems to have finally found a spark. If Weigman continues to lead the team as he did in Week 9, the future may be getting brighter in College Station.

