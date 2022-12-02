Skip to main content

Aggies QB Haynes King Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies just lost their most high-profile player yet to the NCAA Transfer Portal, in one-time starting quarterback Haynes King, according to reports.

King was named the starter at the beginning of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons by head coach Jimbo Fisher but was unable to finish either season with the title of QB1. 

In 2021, King's season was lost early on after he suffered an injury during the team's 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver. 

Zach Calzada took over as the starter for the remainder of that season. 

In 2022, King lost the job twice, first to Max Johnson after the loss to Appalachian State, and then to true freshman Conner Weigman following the team's defeat in Columbia to South Carolina. 

King was injured during the matchup with the Gamecocks, with Weigman taking over, and remaining the true starter for the rest of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

haynes king
Play
Football

Aggies QB Haynes King Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
Payton Pierce
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Make the Cut for in-State Star Pierce

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class

By AllAggies Staff
USATSI_19023857
Play
Football

Former Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named ACC Coach of the Year

Mike Elko impressed in Year 1 at Durham with the Blue Devils.

By Cole Thompson

King ends his career in College Station completing 128 of 226 passes for 1,578 yards (56.6 percent), with 10 touchdowns in 10 interceptions in three seasons. He also rushed 41 times for 150 yards and a score. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

haynes king
Football

Aggies QB Haynes King Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
Payton Pierce
Recruiting

Aggies Make the Cut for in-State Star Pierce

By AllAggies Staff
USATSI_19023857
Football

Former Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named ACC Coach of the Year

By Cole Thompson
jimbo fisher 211
Recruiting

Texas A&M Slides in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Collier Logan
Blake Smith
Football

2022 Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker: TE Blake Smith Leaving College Station

By AllAggies Staff
buzz williams 323
Men's Basketball

Aggies Buzz Williams Says A&M 'Needs to Take Next Right Step' vs. Boise State

By Zach Dimmitt
College Football Playoffs Trophy
News

College Football Playoff Officially Announces 12-Team Expansion

By Cole Thompson
Buzz Williams
Men's Basketball

Aggies Basketball Blows Out SMU 83-64

By Matt Galatzan