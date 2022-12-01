Texas A&M Slides in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated released its updated rankings for the recruiting classes of the 2023 cycle and Texas A&M lost some ground since the last update.

The Aggies dropped out of the No. 21 spot, but are still on the charts, clinging to the No. 23 slot on SI's Top 25 list for the cycle. Head coach Jimbo Fisher is feeling the heat after a deflating 5-7 season and some the nation's top prospects have taken notice.

The Aggies' small group continues to be a hot topic in recruiting circles, and one of its top pledges has since moved on in SI99 linebacker Anthony Hill. Many have eyes on fellow SI99 Texan David Hicks, who has visited Oregon and Oklahoma in recent weeks.

Fisher's 2023 class consists of just 11 verbal commitments at the moment, two of whom are SI99 prospects. It's small potatoes compared to A&M's 2022 haul of prospects, but that had to be expected after a disappointing 2022.

The Aggies have lost the pledge of SI99 linebacker Anthony Hill, but there's still plenty of talent coming to College Station, Texas this offseason. They may not be shattering any records with this class, but A&M fans should be grateful they've held on to the commits that they still have in tow.

Texas A&M comes in as the eighth highest-ranked team in the SEC on the list, behind Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Arkansas. That's not a great spot to be in, but all things considered, Fisher's got to be happy just to have a job right now.

He'll have his work cut out for him next season, though, as the transfer portal is sure to lure some current Aggies away from A&M. If Fisher's going to pull off a big turnaround in 2023, he's going to have to count on some of these incoming recruits to get the job done.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here