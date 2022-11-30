Three Texas A&M Players Honored Following Upset Win Over LSU

Texas A&M's last image of the 2022 season will be of fans flocking to the grass at Kyle Field following a 38-23 upset win over No. 5 LSU. That only happens where there's special play involved from a player or two.

In the Aggies' case, it was three.

Texas A&M's running back Devon Achane, defensive back Demani Richardson and quarterback Conner Weigman earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after their respective performances in Week 13. Achane was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Richardson garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Weigman earned Freshman of the Week after picking up his second win as the team's starting quarterback. The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) will not be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

Achane posted a career-best 215 rushing yards on 38 attempts and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Saturday marked the first 200-yard game of Achane's career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career.

With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. Currently, he ranks 17th all-time among the Aggies' leading rushers with 2,376 yards.

“He’s a tremendous human being, a tremendous player, a tremendous leader, and a tremendous competitor,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has nothing but heart and toughness about him in everything he does.”

Richardson scored his second defensive touchdown of the season to help the Aggies pull away in the second half. A native of Waxahachie, the senior scooped up a fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and returned it 27 yards to the end zone midway through the third quarter to break a 17-17 tie.

Richardson also added 10 tackles in the victory, including seven solo takedowns, for the fourth double-digit tackles game of his career.

"Demani's played a lot of ball," Fisher said. "He's a veteran player. He's been around a long time and he knows how to win. He's a great leader."

Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards, adding a pair of scoring strikes. The Cypress native connected with fellow freshman Donovan Green on a 3-yard pass to the end zone to give A&M the 17-10 lead at halftime.

Weigman found sophomore receiver Moose Muhammad III for a 21-yard touchdown pass at the back right corner of the end zone to put the Aggies up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter. Muhammad finished with a team-high 94 yards off five catches. Fellow freshman Evan Stewart recorded four catches for 42 yards while Green hauled in a pair of receptions for 23 yards.

"Numbers don't dictate wins," Fisher said of Weigman's growth. "Situations dictate wins and knowing how to play and how to win and how to grow as a quarterback. He's a very intelligent young man."

Richardson is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, ending his four-year run in Aggieland. Achane, who also is draft eligible, told reporters postgame that he will mull over his options with his family and Fisher before making a final call on his future plans.

As for the future, Weigman is projected to be the starting quarterback entering spring camp following his successful run with the first-team offense. In five games, Weigman threw for 896 and eight touchdowns and didn't register a turnover.

Both Stewart and Green also confirmed they would be returning next season for the program, as did sophomore running back Amari Daniels.

