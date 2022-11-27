Catching On: Moose Muhammad Big Part of Texas A&M Future

There’s no doubt Devon Achane deserves the game ball after Texas A&M upset No. 5 LSU 38-23 on Saturday night. Rushing for 215 yards against a team with CFP aspirations makes that an easy sell.

But if not for some otherworldly catches from a receiver benched just three weeks ago, the Aggies likely don’t go into an offseason on a winning streak and with a renewed sense of optimism.

Moose Muhammad III electrified a reenergized Kyle Field with snags that don’t remove the sting of a disappointing 5-7 campaign but offer a glimpse of what could be in the years to come, especially alongside Conner Weigman.

Muhammad caught five passes for 94 yards, including a spectacular one-handed 21-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter. Texas A&M held the lead throughout the game, but that score opened up a 14-point advantage.

Weigman, finishing up his freshman season as the quarterback of the future, had lofted the ball into tight coverage to Muhammad in the end zone. The sophomore reached up and calmly corralled the rock with his left hand between two LSU defenders.

Muhammad then offered a kiss to the 12th Man with his right hand.

“Moose made a great catch,” Achane said after possibly his last game at A&M. “If you all would see Moose at practice, like, he always making one-handed catches. So … it wasn’t like a surprise, but it’s something I knew he could do because he’s always doing it.”

The other huge grab came on the ensuing possession. After forcing a Tigers punt, the Aggies faced a third-and-6 from their 27. Weigman again trusted Muhammad with a deep jump ball.

Muhammad won again, outmuscling the LSU defensive back and powering his way for a 39-yard gain. Achane finished off the march with another touchdown and a commanding 38-17 lead.

“Moose made two big catches,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Made one of them with one arm because they were holding the other and did that. But he made some nice plays in the game, really big plays, too. Got us down for that third score and got us up.”

Muhammad was benched early in the 13-10 loss at Auburn earlier this month for wearing sleeves. That sort of episode would likely be a reason to consider the transfer portal in light of a lost season.

Instead, the son of former NFL receiver Mushin Muhammad II appears to be a foundational piece, with Weigman, should the young Aggies turn things around next season.

“Moose has tremendous ball skills,” Fisher said. “He’s a strong-bodied, very sure-handed guys. Makes contested catches and uses his body very well. Can stick his foot in the ground and separate. He has a tremendous future ahead of him.”

The Aggies hope for the same.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

