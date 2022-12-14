Texas A&M Loses Freshman DB Smoke Bouie To The Transfer Portal

Another name has entered the transfer portal at Texas A&M.

Freshman cornerback Smoke Bouie announced Wednesday that he would be leaving College Station after one season, marking the seventh Aggie defensive back to either enter the portal or leave for the NFL draft.

“Aggie Nation — I want to express my sincere appreciation for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and our passionate fan base,” Bouie wrote in a post on his Instagram page. “My family and friends have and will continue to be my rock for supporting me on this amazing journey. My recruitment is 100% open and effective immediately I have entered the transfer portal. Thank you to my coaches for developing my strength, stamina, and patience to grow into the game I am today.”

A native of Georgia, Bouie saw action in seven games, recording four total tackles and one pass breakup. He was expected to fight for first-team reps in 2023 opposite Tyreek Chappell following the departure of three-year starter Jaylon Jones, who announced he would enter the draft earlier this month.

Bouie was one of four players suspended internally by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in Week 3 against Miami for violating team rules, alongside freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart. Harris, along with senior Brian George super senior Myles Jones and sophomore Josh Moten all have entered the portal since the Aggies' season-finale win over then-No. 5 LSU.

With Bouie's departure, the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) have now lost 22 players to the portal, including five players from Texas A&M's historic No. 1 recruiting class in 2022. Others from the top-ranked class leaving include Denver Harris, linebacker Ish Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and receiver Chris Marshall. '

Last season, the Aggies finished with the nation's top-ranked pass defense under first-year coordinator D.J. Durkin, allowing opponents to average 156.2 yards per game. Texas A&M allowed 15 touchdowns in coverage against four interceptions.

Texas A&M's secondary has not only been depleted by prospects leaving via the portal, but also by players entering the draft. Star nickel defender Antonio Johnson announced Tuesday that he would forgo his senior season and enter the draft. Senior safety Demani Richardson, who still has one year of eligibility remaining, is also expected to declare for April's draft following his four-year run as a starter.

The Aggies are ineligible for a bowl game and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

