Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

The Aggies host a non-conference opponent for the first time in two months.
After seven consecutive SEC games, the Aggies will be treated to another non-conference matchup this Saturday -- one that should be a much-needed break from an otherwise disappointing season. 

Texas A&M will host the UMass Minutemen at Kyle Field, which should be an easy matchup with a struggling UMass team.

UMass currently sits at 1-9 overall, with their lone win of the season coming against Stony Brook

Let's look at some top performers for the offense for 2022.

RB Ellis Merriweather

When the Minutemen succeeded in 2022, it was because of the legs of Ellis Merriweather.

From an athletic and talent standpoint, Meriweather is the best player in the program, and he was a bright spot on an otherwise abysmal unit last season. 

Merriweather has rushed for 479 yards on 130 carries and three touchdowns. He is averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

WRs George Johnson and Cameron Sullivan-Brown

Coming into the season under the radar, George Johnson has put together a solid season for the Minutemen. He currently leads the team with 364 yards on 26 catches with a touchdown. 

Likewise, Sullivan-Brown is right there with Johnson for yards, catches and touchdowns, sitting with 21 catches for 325 yards nad two touchdowns. 

TE Josiah Johnson

Johnson was poised for a breakout season, but with subpar play under center, has taken a bit of a back seat. Still, he is a dangerous pass catcher. This season, Johnson has 23 catches for 142 yards. 

