Former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada Expected To Transfer To Incarnate Word

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the Lone Star State.

According to reports, Calzada is expected to transfer to FCS Incarnate Word in San Antonio for the 2023 season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Cardinals after medically redshirting at Auburn in 2022.

Calzada took over for initial 2021 starter Haynes King following a season-ending leg injury suffered against Colorado in Week 2. In 12 games, he completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada is likely best remembered in College Station for his epic performance against then-No. 1 Alabama in 2021. Completing 21-of-31 passes, Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 41-38 upset win at Kyle Field.

Following an 8-4 season, Calzada announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M to Auburn. Before spring camp, the Georgia native was limited throughout practice to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he coincidentally sustained during Texas A&M’s 20-3 win against Auburn at home in 2021.

Incarnate Word has been one of the more up-and-coming programs at the FCS level over the previous two seasons. In 2021, the Cardinals found immediate success thanks to strong play from Cam Ward, who would follow head coach Eric Morris to Washington State for the 2022 season. A year later under new head coach G.J. Kinne, Incarnate Word would reach the FCS Playoffs semifinals behind the arm of Lindsey Scott Jr.

Scott, who completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 4,686 yards and 71 total touchdowns — 60 passing and 11 rushing, won the Walter Payton Award in 2022, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Kinne was recently hired to replace Jake Spavital at Texas State after leading the Cardinals to a 12-2 finish.

The Aggies are expected to be set at quarterback in 2023 with the return of freshman Conner Weigman. In five games, Weigman proved to be Texas A&M's top passer, throwing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

