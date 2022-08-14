Alabama Coach Nick Saban: October Matchup Against Aggies 'Not Personal at All'

The best rivalries in sports are fueled by pure hatred for the other team. Whether it be the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Texas Longhorns, a good rivalry will often have a level of hatred that makes it more than just a regular game on the schedule.

While Texas A&M vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide will likely never reach the levels of hatred that The Lone Star Showdown has, especially with Texas moving to the SEC in the coming years, the pettiness that occurred this offseason makes a case to rival it.

Following the offseason drama between coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban over NIL, many fans and analysts have circled the Texas A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 8 as one to watch.

However, Saban was recently on the Dan Patrick show and addressed the possibility of the matchup with Texas A&M being one he'll take personally.

"It's not personal at all, the game is about the players," Saban said. "My concern was not directed towards any particular school and I should have never mentioned any particular school."

"It was really the state of college football in terms of where we are and how we're doing things. I'm all for the players and I'm all for NIL. I don't think that it was the intention for that whole scenario to be used as a recruiting tool for anyone."

Ultimately, the offseason drama may not add any bulletin board material for either locker room, as they know how big of a game it is regardless. As both teams prepare for the upcoming season and eventual showdown in October though, it will be hard to ignore the talking points that surround it.

