Aggies DB Demani Richardson: Stopping Ole Miss Run Game A 'Key Point'

When the Texas A&M Aggies return home this Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels they will do so hoping to snap a mini three-game losing streak and get back on track in conference play.

Doing so, however, will be easier said than done as the Rebels possess one of the best offenses in college football. Last season the Aggies lost to the Rebels 29-19 while allowing 504 yards of total offense.

A year later and the Rebels remain just as potent, averaging 38 points on 490.5 yards of total offense per game, especially on the ground. Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson is aware of how deadly the Rebels are on the ground, and believes stopping the rushing attack is priority number one.

"They have three good backs and they all rotate," Richardson said. "They all can do it all, so I definitely feel like that will be one of our key points."

Through eight games this season the Rebels are averaging 252 yards per game on the ground, with running back Quinshon Judkins leading the way. Judkins has rushed for a team-high 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, the Rebels can also hurt teams through the air, averaging 238 yards per game through the air, which will make life difficult for Richardson and the Aggie secondary.

"It keeps us true, not just commit to the run, pass too much or not scoot back and play, " Richardson said. "It just keeps us to play to our keys and be patient to the run, then make sure we can have help for corners against the pass."

Stopping the Rebel offense won't be easy in the slightest, but if the Aggies can slow them down then they have a chance to make this game interesting and pull off a season-altering upset.

