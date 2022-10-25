Aggies Week 9 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels
The Texas A&M Aggies return home to take on the Ole Miss Rebels following their 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which was their third straight loss.
Last season's matchup saw the Aggies hit the road to take on the No. 12 Rebels, a game in which they would lose 29-19. In the loss, the Aggies would allow 504 yards of total offense, with a near-even split of 247 passing yards and 257 passing yards.
The Rebels currently find themselves ranked No. 15 overall and still in the hunt for a spot in not only the SEC championship game but also a potential College Football Playoff berth. A win over Ole Miss could drastically change Texas A&M's season, which would be big for a program looking to find its footing.
Here at AllAggies.com, we will be providing an in-depth look at the Rebels throughout the week, starting today with a look at their depth chart on both sides of the ball.
Ole Miss Rebels
2022 record: 7-1 (3-1) SEC
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Offensive starters:
QB Jaxson Dart
RB Zach Evans
WR (X) Jonathan Mingo
WR (Z) Malik Heath
WR (SL) Jaylon Robinson
TE Casey Kelly
LT Jayden Williams
LG Nick Broeker
C Caleb Warren
RG Jeremy James
RT Micah Pettus
Under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels boast one of the deadliest offenses in college football. They average 38 points on 490.5 yards of total offense per game, showcasing an ability to put points up in bunches with relative ease if you aren't careful.
Defensive starters:
DE Tavius Robinson
NT KD Hill
DT JJ Pegues
DE Cedric Johnson
LB Austin Keys
LB Troy Brown
CB Deantre Prince
FS AJ Finley
SS Isheem Young
CB Davison Igbinosun
NB Otis Reese
DB Tysheem Johnson
As for their defense, the Rebels' defense has been susceptible to letting opponents with capable offenses put up big numbers on them. Against Auburn and LSU, who was their lone loss, the Rebels allowed 34 and 45 points respectively.
