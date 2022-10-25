Aggies Week 9 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

The Texas A&M Aggies return home to take on the Ole Miss Rebels following their 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which was their third straight loss.

Last season's matchup saw the Aggies hit the road to take on the No. 12 Rebels, a game in which they would lose 29-19. In the loss, the Aggies would allow 504 yards of total offense, with a near-even split of 247 passing yards and 257 passing yards.

The Rebels currently find themselves ranked No. 15 overall and still in the hunt for a spot in not only the SEC championship game but also a potential College Football Playoff berth. A win over Ole Miss could drastically change Texas A&M's season, which would be big for a program looking to find its footing.

Here at AllAggies.com, we will be providing an in-depth look at the Rebels throughout the week, starting today with a look at their depth chart on both sides of the ball.

Ole Miss Rebels

2022 record: 7-1 (3-1) SEC

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Offensive starters:

QB Jaxson Dart

RB Zach Evans

WR (X) Jonathan Mingo

WR (Z) Malik Heath

WR (SL) Jaylon Robinson

TE Casey Kelly

LT Jayden Williams

LG Nick Broeker

C Caleb Warren

RG Jeremy James

RT Micah Pettus

Under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels boast one of the deadliest offenses in college football. They average 38 points on 490.5 yards of total offense per game, showcasing an ability to put points up in bunches with relative ease if you aren't careful.

Defensive starters:

DE Tavius Robinson

NT KD Hill

DT JJ Pegues

DE Cedric Johnson

LB Austin Keys

LB Troy Brown

CB Deantre Prince

FS AJ Finley

SS Isheem Young

CB Davison Igbinosun

NB Otis Reese

DB Tysheem Johnson

As for their defense, the Rebels' defense has been susceptible to letting opponents with capable offenses put up big numbers on them. Against Auburn and LSU, who was their lone loss, the Rebels allowed 34 and 45 points respectively.

