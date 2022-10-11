Aggies DL Fadil Diggs: Aggressive Game Plan 'Gave Us More Confidence' Against Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies came up one play short of pulling off their second straight upset of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, a win that could have drastically altered the course of their season.

Despite the loss, though, the Aggies gave the Crimson Tide arguably their second toughest battle of the season behind in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns. No, moral victories don't exist in sports, but there are positives for this Aggie team to take away from the loss.

Namely, the defense held the Alabama offense in check to the best of its ability, limiting them to only 24 points on 399 yards of total offense. With the Crimson Tide starting backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, defensive lineman Fadil Diggs was excited for a more aggressive defensive approach.

"It's always fun to be aggressive," Diggs said. "Coach Durkin called the game more aggressive which gave us more confidence as a d-line to get after it."

The aggressive game plan worked for Diggs, who recorded six total tackles, including a team-high two sacks.

If the Aggie defense can take their performance against the Crimson Tide offense, even one missing quarterback Bryce Young, and translate it to the rest of the season, then they could be cooking up something dangerous.

Doing so could be imperative, especially as the offense continues to struggle to put points on the board, otherwise it could turn out to be another long season for the Aggies.

