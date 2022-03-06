Report: Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Limited At Scouting Combine

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is hopeful that his numbers will improve at A&M's Pro Day on March 22. The former lead runner of the Aggies' backfield might not be entirely happy with his performance in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Spiller elected to not run the 40 in front of scouts on Friday night during running back drills. He did partake in the vertical and broad jumps but did not rank among the top prospects in either jump. Spiller also did part in measurements from the combine, coming in at 6-0 and weighing 217 pounds.

Although the numbers are certainly underwhelming, there's a reason behind it. According to his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, the junior is still nursing a strained abductor muscle that has limited his training.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Spiller is expected to be at 100 percent for the Pro Day and wants to show scouts why "he should be the first RB taken" on April 28.

“I feel like it’s (playing in the SEC) definitely prepared me, playing against the top guys — the top guys in the draft this year … you know, week-to-week,” Spiller said Thursday at his combine press conference.

Built for bulk carries, Spiller finished the past two seasons as A&M's lead back, rushing for back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. In three seasons with the Aggies, Spiller ran for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns. He tallied 16 100-yard rushing performances and also tacked on 585 receiving yards out of the backfield.

Spiller is considered to be one of the top names in this year's class. Other names vying for the title of RB1 include Iowa State's Breece Hall, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and the Georgia duo of Zamir White and James Cook.

On Friday, Hall posted a 4.39 40 time and a 40-inch vertical to strengthen his statement as the top rusher. Walker was a tad faster, coming in at 4.37. White, known for his physicality, ran a 4.4 flat while Cook, best utilized in the passing game, posted a 4.42 40.

Spiller said he met with several teams this past week and wants to improve on his receiving skills moving forward.

"The game's kinda going towards passing, and I feel like I can catch well," Spiller said. "I ain't drop a ball this year, so I really like to show that tomorrow and continue to show that throughout my career."

The Aggies featured nine players at this year's combine. At least a dozen are expected to workout at A&M's Pro Day before the draft next month.

