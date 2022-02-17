Is Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Top Running Back of 2022 NFL Draft?

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, teams are building big boards and finalizing grades on prospects hoping to find a home at the next level. Some positions are cut and dry with the finalization of draft grades.

Others, like running back, are far from decided. Does Texas A&M standout Isaiah Spiller have an argument to be the first player in the backfield selected?

Without question.

Of course, there are two other names that likely enter a similar conversation as the NFL Combine inches closer ahead.

Isaiah Spiller

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

Spiller was the thunder. Achane was the lighting. Combined, the two averaged 5.2 yards per carry throughout the 2020-21 season.

Spiller is far from a finished product. Although his upside likely makes him an early selection, there are areas where he must improve if he hopes to remain a lead back for years to come.

Spiller runs with a balanced presence between the trenches. He doesn't have the burst needed to turn on the jets in the open field, but his vision and elusiveness allow him to find proper running lanes to gain the necessary yards after contact.

One area where scouts will love Spiller's upside is in pass protection. As a last resort, Spillers also offers value as a receiver, having averaged over eight yards per catch for his career.

Spiller's decision-making could be a concern. On multiple occasions, he took time trying to find the right hole behind the line of scrimmage, allowing defenders to collapse the pocket and hold him for a minimal gain.

There's a consensus feel among scouts that Spiller is a top-five player at the position. Most believe he's top three along with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall.

Walker took home the Doak Walker Award for his efforts in East Lansing this past fall, finishing with 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hall set an FBS record by scoring a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. As a runner, he possesses a blend of size, speed, and patience to win behind any offensive line. His biggest concern is longevity. The Cyclones' star carried the rock over 800 times in three seasons.

All three should be in the running for the title of top running back. Spiller's best case is he's the most well-rounded player of the trio in both pass protection and rushing plays.

Scouts and general managers will have to decipher what's the primary need for their backfields entering April's draft. Spiller possesses all the intangibles to be the first running back selected, and it shouldn't be a shock if his name is called earlier than some might expect.

