Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes looking to bounce back from their upset loss to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2.

The Aggies entered the season with high expectations, fresh off an 8-4 2021 season and a 2022 recruiting class that was the best recruiting class in college football history.

In Week 2 however, they looked lethargic against the Mountaineers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They only managed 186 yards of total offense while the defense gave up 315.

Bouncing back against the Hurricanes will be easier said than done, though, as the Aggies will be without three of their top freshman who are suspended for the game. Freshman receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, as well as freshman cornerback Denver Harris and Deyon Bouie.

The Aggies need a win badly against the Hurricanes in Week 3, as they are staring down a gauntlet of a schedule in SEC play that could ratchet up the heat on Jimbo Fisher's seat.

Stay tuned here at AllAggies.com as we provide live drive-by-drive updates, with the Aggies taking on the Hurricanes from Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Live updates will be available below immediately after the opening kickoff:

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here