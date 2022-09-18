Skip to main content

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Updates

Stay tuned as we provide drive-by-drive updates between the Aggies and Hurricanes.

The Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes looking to bounce back from their upset loss to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2. 

The Aggies entered the season with high expectations, fresh off an 8-4 2021 season and a 2022 recruiting class that was the best recruiting class in college football history. 

In Week 2 however, they looked lethargic against the Mountaineers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They only managed 186 yards of total offense while the defense gave up 315.

Bouncing back against the Hurricanes will be easier said than done, though, as the Aggies will be without three of their top freshman who are suspended for the game. Freshman receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, as well as freshman cornerback Denver Harris and Deyon Bouie.

The Aggies need a win badly against the Hurricanes in Week 3, as they are staring down a gauntlet of a schedule in SEC play that could ratchet up the heat on Jimbo Fisher's seat.

Stay tuned here at AllAggies.com as we provide live drive-by-drive updates, with the Aggies taking on the Hurricanes from Kyle Field on Saturday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jimbo Fisher
Play
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Updates

Stay tuned as we provide drive-by-drive updates between the Aggies and Hurricanes.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Play
Football

Aggies Star Freshman Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Two Others Suspended vs. Miami

The Aggies will be without three talented freshmen for their Saturday night showdown with Miami

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19008546
Play
Football

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami

The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.

By Cole Thompson

Live updates will be available below immediately after the opening kickoff:

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Jimbo Fisher
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

Aggies Star Freshman Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Two Others Suspended vs. Miami

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19008546
Football

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18979300
Football

Aggies vs. Hurricanes Week 3 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Jack Moss
Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball Reveals 2023 Conference Schedule

By Connor Zimmerlee
jimbo fisher
News

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Continues Tirade Against Aggies Jimbo Fisher

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19021078
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 3 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19020592
News

'We’re Looking Into Everything’: Will Texas A&M Switch QBs Against Miami?

By Cole Thompson