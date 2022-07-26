Ole Miss Rebels Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will enter their Week 9 matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get revenge for the 29-19 loss they were handed last year.

While the scoreboard reflects this as a close 10-point loss for the Aggies, their defense was shredded at the hands of the Rebel offense. They would allow a whopping 507 yards of total offense, with a near even split of 247 passing yards and 257 rushing yards.

However, the Rebels rely on a new quarterback to pull out the win again in 2022, as Matt Corral now finds himself in the NFL. If the Rebels can match their performance offensively from 2021, they may very well pull out yet another victory.

This week on AllAggies.com we will be offering an in-depth look at the Rebels and how their roster breaks down as part of our way too early season preview.

Now, let's take a look at the Rebels' offensive players that could make life difficult for the Aggie defense this fall.

Running Back Zach Evans

Landing running back Zach Evans via the transfer portal from TCU was one of the biggest gets for coach Lane Kiffin and his staff. Evans will likely enter the fall as the starting running back, opening up the playbook for Kiffin.

In his 2021 season at TCU Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries in just six games, averaging an impressive seven yards per carry. If he can build on his impressive sophomore season at TCU, then Evans will be another weapon for an Ole Miss offense hoping to remain as potent as it was last season.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer

The Rebel offense in 2021 was led by quarterback Matt Corral, who served as the catalyst for one of the best offenses in the country. Corral would throw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Enter Luke Altmyer. The sophomore will look to fill the big shoes left behind by Corral, as the Ole Miss offense will go as he goes. In his lone start, which came against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Altmyer would throw for 174 yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions. If Altmyer can come in this fall and show strides of progress, while not necessarily to the level of Corral, then that will bode well for Ole Miss.

Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo

Entering the 2022 season, the Rebels will be looking to replace their three top receivers from 2021, who accounted for 1,969 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns from Corral.

The top returning receiver for the Rebels is Jonathan Mingo, who only appeared in six games in 2021. In those six games, Mingo would bring in 22 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a staggering 15.7 yards per catch. If Mingo and Altmyer can develop chemistry early on in the season, by the time they get to their matchup with the Aggies, the duo could make life extremely difficult for the Texas A&M defense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here