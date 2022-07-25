Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

After three straight tough road tests in the middle of SEC play, the Texas A&M Aggies return home in Week 9 for a date with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Last season's matchup saw the Aggies take the road to take on the No. 12 Rebels, a game in which they would lose 29-19. In the loss, the Aggies would allow 504 yards of total offense, with a near-even split of 247 passing yards and 257 passing yards.

The Aggies will look to return the favor this year as their march to a potential SEC championship game appearance continues with this Week 9 matchup.

Here at AllAggies.com, we have been previewing the Aggies' 2022 schedule weekly, with last week covering South Carolina. Now, this week we will offer an in-depth look at the Rebels, starting with a complete 2022 roster projection.

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is entering his third season at Ole Miss with a 15-8 record

Offensive schemes: Spread multiple

Defensive schemes: 3-2-6/4-2-5

Projected offensive starters:

QB Luke Altmyer

RB Zach Evans

WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Dannis Jackson

WR Jaylon Robinson

TE Michael Trigg

LT Jeremy James

LG Nick Broeker

C Caleb Warren

RG Eli Acker

RT Mason Brooks

The Rebels' offense was one of the best in college football season, as they were a threat to put points up in bunches. Led by quarterback Matt Corral they averaged 33.7 points and 493 yards of total offense per game. With Corral off to the NFL, it will be up to Luke Altmyer to assure the Rebels don't take a step back offensively.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Tavius Robinson

NT KD Hill

DT Isaiah Iton

DE Cedric Johnson

WILL Troy Brown

MIKE Ashanti Cistrunk

CB Deantre Prince

FS AJ Finley

SS Otis Reese

S Isheem Young

CB Miles Battle

NB Tysheem Johnson

On defense in 2021 the Rebels would allow over 400 yards of total offense per game, as opponents managed to rack up 420.4 yards per game. They held opponents to only 25 points per game though, showing a propensity of a "bend don't break" defense.

