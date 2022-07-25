Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels
After three straight tough road tests in the middle of SEC play, the Texas A&M Aggies return home in Week 9 for a date with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Last season's matchup saw the Aggies take the road to take on the No. 12 Rebels, a game in which they would lose 29-19. In the loss, the Aggies would allow 504 yards of total offense, with a near-even split of 247 passing yards and 257 passing yards.
The Aggies will look to return the favor this year as their march to a potential SEC championship game appearance continues with this Week 9 matchup.
Here at AllAggies.com, we have been previewing the Aggies' 2022 schedule weekly, with last week covering South Carolina. Now, this week we will offer an in-depth look at the Rebels, starting with a complete 2022 roster projection.
Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is entering his third season at Ole Miss with a 15-8 record
Offensive schemes: Spread multiple
Defensive schemes: 3-2-6/4-2-5
Projected offensive starters:
QB Luke Altmyer
RB Zach Evans
WR Jonathan Mingo
WR Dannis Jackson
WR Jaylon Robinson
TE Michael Trigg
LT Jeremy James
LG Nick Broeker
C Caleb Warren
RG Eli Acker
Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels
RT Mason Brooks
The Rebels' offense was one of the best in college football season, as they were a threat to put points up in bunches. Led by quarterback Matt Corral they averaged 33.7 points and 493 yards of total offense per game. With Corral off to the NFL, it will be up to Luke Altmyer to assure the Rebels don't take a step back offensively.
Projected defensive starters:
DE Tavius Robinson
NT KD Hill
DT Isaiah Iton
DE Cedric Johnson
WILL Troy Brown
MIKE Ashanti Cistrunk
CB Deantre Prince
FS AJ Finley
SS Otis Reese
S Isheem Young
CB Miles Battle
NB Tysheem Johnson
On defense in 2021 the Rebels would allow over 400 yards of total offense per game, as opponents managed to rack up 420.4 yards per game. They held opponents to only 25 points per game though, showing a propensity of a "bend don't break" defense.
