Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

So far in SEC play things have not gone exceedingly well for the Texas A&M Aggies, having lost three straight conference games to fall to 3-4 on the season.

However, they will have a chance to turn things around this Saturday when they host the Ole Miss Rebels.

Last season when the Aggies hit the road to take on the Rebels they had trouble getting off of the field defensively. In their 29-19 loss, the Aggie defense allowed 504 yards of total offense.

This season will not be much easier for the Aggies on defense as through eight games the Rebels are averaging 38 points on 490.5 yards of total offense per game, and can beat you through the air and on the ground.

Here at AllAggies.com, we will be providing an in-depth look at the Ole Miss roster ahead of the Aggies' matchup on Saturday.

Now, here are three key offensive players that could make life difficult for the Aggie defense come Saturday.

QB Jaxson Dart

Dart was tasked with replacing quarterback Matt Corral, who after last season heard his name called in the NFL draft. Through eight games he has thrown for 1,771 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes, adding 378 yards on the ground. However, he's thrown seven interceptions as well, so if the Aggie defense can force him into mistakes then they can keep themselves in the game.

RB Quinshon Judkins

The Rebels love to wear teams down on the ground, averaging a whopping 252 rushing yards per game. They sport a two-headed monster out of the backfield, with running back Quinshon Judkins leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns at 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.

RB Zach Evans

The other half of the Rebels' dynamic duo rushing attack is Zach Evans, who isn't far behind Judkins in both rushing yards and touchdowns. Evans has recorded 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, helping Judkins carry the load out of the backfield. If these two can get going on Saturday against the Aggies then the Rebels will be able to get whatever they want on offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter