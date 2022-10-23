Texas A&M Season Lost After Loss at South Carolina

Three quarterbacks. Four losses.

One lost season.

Texas A&M’s season of miscontent and misfortune continued Saturday night. The Aggies were defeated by a program that had never done so, further adding insult to a campaign that can’t end soon enough.

But it will, unmercifully, continue.

Missed tackles and turnovers led to an early hole that Jimbo Fisher’s boys couldn’t climb out of in a 30-24 setback at South Carolina. The Aggies – the same Aggies that opened the season ranked No. 6 – have dropped three straight, are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

Fisher’s shine is mud.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) took advantage of a litany of A&M mistakes to forge a 17-0 lead before the game was barely five minutes old. It started with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game and two unforgivable turnovers by Haynes King.

The maligned Aggies quarterback gamely presided over a surge that made it a game in the second half. But that had more to do with the A&M defense, which bottled up South Carolina quarterback and Oklahoma exile Spencer Rattler for much of the night.

King, however, couldn’t get over the hump despite having the ball on several occasions with the Aggies down just three points. His ineffectiveness was all too familiar for A&M fans, who saw the season-opening starter benched in favor of Max Johnson.

King left the game with an apparent arm/shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter, paving the way for Conner Weigman. The highly-touted freshman couldn’t muster any magic in the face of the same pressure that King couldn’t avoid.

The Aggies now face a remaining schedule that screams losing season. Only UMass appears to be a gimme. Does anyone trust A&M winning at least two out of Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn and LSU?

Texas A&M hasn't suffered a losing season since going 6-7 under former coach Mike Sherman in 2009.

What would a losing year mean?

Will the transfer portal light up from a freshman class that came in rated the best in the country?

Will there be defections from future commitments?

Will Fisher be forced to hire a true offense coordinator? (Look at the job Lincoln Riley’s younger brother Garrett is doing at TCU.)

As has been mentioned often, Jimbo isn’t going anywhere. No reason to fire a coach that stockpiles talent.

But talent only goes so far. This isn’t 2020 anymore. It even isn’t September.

The Aggies are a mess. And lost.

